Drought Emergency: Water Districts Across Bay Area, California Warned Not To Expect Shipments From State

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite recent rains, state water officials sent out...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

SFGate

Will California, Bay Area impose new restrictions due to omicron?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that there's no plan to introduce new restrictions or a lockdown after the first U.S. case of the omicron COVID-19 variant was identified on Wednesday in San Francisco. “There’s more panic than information around this variant,” Newsom said at a press conference following the...
natureworldnews.com

There's a Chance Groundwater in California's Central Valley Will Not Recover From Past and Potential Droughts

According to recent research published in the interdisciplinary AGU journal Water Resources Research, which focuses on hydrology and water resources, central valley's groundwater could possibly become exhausted as a result of excessive pumping of water during and after droughts. Effect of Drought on Groundwater. After the state's previous two droughts,...
Riverside Press Enterprise

California drought unlikely to end this winter

Don’t hold your breath for California’s drought ending with this winter’s rains. Instead, you’d do well to hold your shower time to a minimum. There’s less than a 40% chance of water supplies getting back to normal after this winter, with a slightly better than 50% chance that the state’s drought will worsen, according to forecasters at a Monday, Nov. 22, drought webinar hosted by the National Integrated Drought Information Center. The center is led by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
PLANetizen

Bay Area Looks To Expand Reservoir As Drought Deepens

Paul Rogers reports on a $1-billion proposal to expand the Los Vaqueros Reservoir, a key water source for California's Bay Area. The Contra Costa Water District plans to expand the reservoir's capacity to 275,000 acre-feet, up from its current capacity of 160,000 acre-feet, by raising its dam by 56 feet. The project would be funded by local water agencies, $470 million from a 2014 water bond, and $223 million in federal funds. According to officials, the expansion will improve the reliability of California's dwindling water supply.
San Francisco Examiner

Gas prices stabilize in Bay Area, inch up in California

While prices at the pump stabilized nationwide and in the Bay Area in the past week, statewide the figures continued to inch upward. According to figures shared Monday by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.394, down from $3.409 on Nov. 24. One month ago the national average was $3.401, and one year ago it was $2.128.
Daily Republic

Bay Area air district asks locals not to burn wood on Thanksgiving

FAIRFIELD — Solano County and other Bay Area residents are being asked not to burn wood on Thanksgiving Day “to help prevent air pollution from rising to unhealthy levels.”. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District sent out the request Wednesday. “We are asking Bay Area residents to help keep...
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Water Agency Could Ship Billions Of Gallons Of Water To Bay Area Amid Drought

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — California needs water and one local water agency wants to take a big step toward helping counties in danger of going dry. The Yuba Water Agency could sell and ship billions of gallons of water to Marin County through a pipeline across a bridge. This pipeline would be built across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. There’s no official price tag for this project just yet, but the Marin Independent Journal estimates it could be more than $10 million. Under the transfer agreement, the Yuba Water Agency would sell at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to the Contra Costa Water District...
Daily Californian

Heavy rainfall brings a surge of king salmon back into Bay Area waters

In an unexpected reversal for the species, a surge of Chinook salmon is swimming up Bay Area creeks following autumnal rain. In previous years, salmon populations struggled from drought and dry channels. The fish responded to “usually large storms” in late October by rushing up the region’s channels, swimming into areas they have never been seen before, according to Joe Sullivan, Fisheries program manager with the East Bay Regional Park District.
sfbayca.com

State board considers widespread emergency water restrictions

California water regulators have proposed new emergency drought regulations that would prohibit a wide range of wasteful water behaviors for the entire state. On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board released a draft of the regulations that would prohibit “excessive” irrigation, ban the use of potable water for street cleaning and forbid landscape irrigation within 48 hours of a rain storm, among other things.
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Water Districts Offering Mixed Approaches to Drought Restrictions

by Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — There are now two districts in the Bay Area with tough drought restrictions in place. San Jose Water and Marin Municipal Water District customers have a choice: cut back on their water usage, or pay up. KPIX 5 checked in with several of the water providers throughout the Bay Area to see if they plan on imposing tougher water restrictions as the drought continues. The Contra Costa Water District supplies around 500,000 customers in Contra Costa County. The CCWD is not proposing additional restrictions at this time, according to a spokesperson. The Mid-Peninsula Water District supplies...
eastcountymagazine.org

WINGED WARNING: MIGRATING BIRDS HIT HARD BY CALIFORNIA'S DROUGHT

CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters. Photo: snow geese fly over the Sacramento River National Wildlife Refuge complex in Willows on Oct. 6, 2021. Photo by Nina Riggio for CalMatters. December 4, 2021 (San Diego) - It...
postnewsgroup.com

San Francisco Declares Water Shortage Emergency in Response to Statewide Drought

Voluntary action calls for 10% reduction in water usage system-wide. Mayor London N. Breed and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) last week declared a water shortage emergency and approved measures aimed at further conserving and reducing water usage across the SFPUC’s service territory in response to exceptionally dry weather conditions that have affected the entire state over the past two years.
