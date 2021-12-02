Drought Emergency: Water Districts Across Bay Area, California Warned Not To Expect Shipments From State

Paul Rogers reports on a $1-billion proposal to expand the Los Vaqueros Reservoir, a key water source for California's Bay Area. The Contra Costa Water District plans to expand the reservoir's capacity to 275,000 acre-feet, up from its current capacity of 160,000 acre-feet, by raising its dam by 56 feet. The project would be funded by local water agencies, $470 million from a 2014 water bond, and $223 million in federal funds. According to officials, the expansion will improve the reliability of California's dwindling water supply.
