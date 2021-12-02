Drought Emergency: Water Districts Across Bay Area, California Warned Not To Expect Shipments From State

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — California needs water and one local water agency wants to take a big step toward helping counties in danger of going dry. The Yuba Water Agency could sell and ship billions of gallons of water to Marin County through a pipeline across a bridge. This pipeline would be built across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. There’s no official price tag for this project just yet, but the Marin Independent Journal estimates it could be more than $10 million. Under the transfer agreement, the Yuba Water Agency would sell at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to the Contra Costa Water District...

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO