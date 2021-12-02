ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek To Use COVID Relief Funds For Hiring Police Officers, Curb Retail Crime

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of a spike of retail crime, including...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

NBC Bay Area

Police Advise Walnut Creek Businesses to Be on Alert Following Organized Retail Theft

Police in Walnut Creek are alerting businesses and residents that thieves who targeted a Nordstrom store Saturday may be planning more thefts on Sunday evening. An estimated 80 thieves ransacked the store in Broadway Plaza about 9 p.m. Saturday, assaulting two store employees and pepper-spraying another, police said. Three suspects were arrested, but dozens fled the scene.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sfbayca.com

Police arrest three suspects in Walnut Creek looting spree

Police on Sunday are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down more suspects involved in what authorities described as an organized looting at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Saturday night. Three suspects were arrested shortly after the mob descended on a Nordstrom department store about 9 p.m., police said.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Three Suspects Arrested After Organized Retail Theft at Walnut Creek Nordstrom

The Walnut Creek Police Department announced Sunday that three people were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft at Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in the City of Walnut Creek Saturday night. Police are investigation what they are calling a “planned event” with initial calls coming into the police department about...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
news24-680.com

Walnut Creek Police Put Police Reserves, Merchants On Alert – Cite Possible Repeat Of Saturday’s Looting Spree

Acting on “intelligence” that the looters who blitzed the downtown Walnut Creek Nordstrom might return for a repeat performance Sunday, city officials advised business owners to close their shops early, called up police reserves and alerted business owners and residents to “be prepared.”. No specific intelligence source was cited and...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Bay Briefing: How organized retail crime is challenging police

Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 23, and people are jazzed about a venture to bring live music back to San Francisco’s streets. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. Smash-and-grabs explained. Local law enforcement agencies are looking at clues about this weekend’s string of mass...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office released suspect in Walnut Creek retail theft due to “computer input error”

Male suspect back in custody as of Tuesday; female suspect out on bail; the other male suspect still in custody. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 30 that, last week, they inadvertently released one of the suspects arrested for the organized retail theft at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek on Nov. 20. (See related article)
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shoppers Welcome Heighten Police Presence In Downtown Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Shoppers strolling along Walnut Creek’s downtown business district Saturday night voiced an added sense of security as additional police and sheriff’s deputies patrolled the area to combat organized smash-and-grab retail thefts. Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk said the effort was needed after dozens of thieves ransacked Nordstrom on November 20. “The police that are already patrolling, there’s going to be more of them now,” Wilk said. “The sheriff’s department is going to be able to assist with that and also have patrols.” In the wake of the Nordstrom’s incident city leaders approved overtime to get more cops in...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

