Walnut Creek To Use COVID Relief Funds For Hiring Police Officers, Curb Retail Crime

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Shoppers strolling along Walnut Creek’s downtown business district Saturday night voiced an added sense of security as additional police and sheriff’s deputies patrolled the area to combat organized smash-and-grab retail thefts. Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk said the effort was needed after dozens of thieves ransacked Nordstrom on November 20. “The police that are already patrolling, there’s going to be more of them now,” Wilk said. “The sheriff’s department is going to be able to assist with that and also have patrols.” In the wake of the Nordstrom’s incident city leaders approved overtime to get more cops in...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO