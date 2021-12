One of the interesting things about the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night was that new Oiler Zach Hyman scored the first hat trick of his NHL career. Well, actually he didn’t. Instead, a successful challenge by Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan on an offside call negated the goal and rendered Hyman sitting with only two goals instead of three goals. Obviously, it was disappointing for the first-year Oilers’ player who’s become such a stellar sidekick for Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO