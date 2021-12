Everton are on a miserable run of form, they are winless in their past six games and this could be the beginning of the end of Rafa Benitez can not turn the Toffees’ form around, and with a difficult run of fixtures coming up, three points against Brentford will be a must for Rafa’s side if he wants to keep his job, even if it isn’t particularly the Spaniard’s fault for this poor run of form.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO