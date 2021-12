Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased with the recent form of Raheem SterlingEngland forward Sterling had an indifferent start to the season after losing his spot as a regular starter towards the end of last term.That led to speculation over the 26-year-old’s future but circumstances have recently allowed him opportunities and Sterling has taken them.Sterling has scored in three of City’s last four games, including the vital equaliser in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.Manager Guardiola said at a press conference: “I’m so glad for him, he’s helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO