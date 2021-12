Ralf Rangnick has not ruled out managing Manchester United beyond the end of the season after finally starting work as the Old Trafford club's new interim manager.Rangnick has signed a six-month contract to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after which he will act in a consultancy role for a further two years.Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are understood to be among United's leading candidates for the permanent role but Rangnick suggested he may be open to staying on himself.The 63-year-old's most recent stints in coaching were two single seasons with RB Leipzig, switching from his role as sporting director...

