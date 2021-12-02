ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab’s $40 billion Nasdaq debut to set tone for Southeast Asian tech listings

By Reuters
 3 days ago
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, makes its market debut on Thursday after a record $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a listing that will set the tone for other regional offerings. The backdoor listing on Nasdaq marks the...

AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. A mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations...
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging."
Reuters

Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more...
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to...
Fortune

Grab shares sink in historic Nasdaq debut as president touts the cross-selling opportunities of its super app strategy

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After an initial jump on Thursday, shares of Grab slumped more than 20% in their Nasdaq trading debut after the ride-hailing and delivery app merged with U.S. blank-check firm Altimeter Growth Corp in a special purpose acquisition company—or SPAC—deal valued at $40 billion, the largest ever. The $4.5 billion Grab raised in the deal makes it the largest IPO by a Southeast Asian company in U.S. history.
