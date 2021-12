LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - So much for hopes that hydrogen could come to Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) rescue. Swedish activist Cevian on Tuesday sold nearly half its 15% stake in the ailing German conglomerate read more after a share price rally triggered by excitement around production of the gas. Although hydrogen will play a central role in the carbon-free economy, sector valuations in the hundreds of times sales look suspiciously bubbly.

