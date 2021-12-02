Aston Martin CFO steps down for personal reasons

When Aston Martin first put a V12 into the Vantage, it seemed like an absolutely bonkers idea, but in the time since that car's demise, fans of the brand have been clamoring for the British marque to do the same to the modern Vantage. Sure, there have been highly limited Zagato versions of the small sports car with V12 power, and we loved them, but such cars are never driven because of their exquisite design that makes them insanely expensive. Fortunately, we've seen a prototype of a new V12-powered Vantage, and now Aston Martin has officially confirmed the car with a new teaser video. It's a short one, but it's certainly sweet.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO