Gould could go days, even weeks without playing or practising the piano and he claimed that the “best playing I do is when I haven’t touched the instrument for a month”. According to Kevin Bazzana (Gould biographer) he practised less than most virtuosos during his concert years, and after he retired from the concert stage he needed an even smaller amount of time at the piano. From the mid-seventies, he was practising, when at all, as little as half an hour a day, usually about one hour, never more than two.

