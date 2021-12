West Virginia and Texas limped into Saturday both 4-6 and fighting for their bowl lives. The Mountaineers flipped the script from their previous two performances and put together four quarters of clean football that was good enough to take down the highest-grossing college football program in the country. Texas now finds themselves on the wrong side of a six-game losing streak, something the Longhorns haven’t experienced since FDR was in office. West Virginia walks away at 5-6 with a chance to go to a bowl game if they can handle a frisky Kansas team in Lawrence on Saturday night. Let’s look at the numbers.

