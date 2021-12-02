Kevin Love shines as Cleveland claim first victory at Miami Heat in 11 years

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Indiana recorded a, 102-91, overtime win. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-48 in road games. ... : Miami enters their 14th road game of the season tonight, tied for the second-most road games in the NBA ... Over his last seven games, Gabe Vincent is averaging 13.0 points (91 total) while shooting 45.6 percent (31-of-68) from the field and 46.7 percent (21-of-45) from three-point range ... Tyler Herro is averaging an NBA-best 21.2 points off the bench this season ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
Comments / 0