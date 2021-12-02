Kevin Love shines as Cleveland claim first victory at Miami Heat in 11 years

VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won four of the last five overall against Detroit. The Heat are 62-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 27-32 in road games. ... Over his last nine games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 71.4 percent from the field, 68.4 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line ... Miami enters their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight with another game tomorrow at MIN. The HEAT will play 14 backto-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO