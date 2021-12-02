ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Fall as Omicron Fuels More Volatility

stockxpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks fell in a choppy trading session Wednesday, dragged down by news that the first known case of...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
New York Post

Dow jumps more than 700 points as stocks swing wildly amid Omicron threat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 700 points on Monday as stocks continued to swing wildly by the day amid the uncertain threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow was last seen surging 734 points, or more than 2.1 percent higher, at 35,315 as investors...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Boeing, travel stocks surge as investors shrug off omicron concerns

An American Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2021. Boeing, airlines and other travel stocks surged on Monday after health experts shared early signs that the omicron variant of Covid may be causing milder symptoms than previous strains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures, Oil Gain on Omicron Optimism

The stock market looked set for another day of strong gains, as S&P 500 futures, oil and bond yields rose on hopes that Omicron would prove less damaging to the economy than feared. Futures for the S&P 500 gained 1.3% Tuesday. The index jumped Monday, recouping nearly all its losses...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.59% to $1,009.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $234.48 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Sets Omicron Fears Aside for Best Win of 2021

Wall Street was determined to set omicron fears aside on Monday, after White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci eased concerns regarding the severity of the new Covid-19 strain. The Dow added no fewer than 647 points, erasing Friday's losses and logging its best single-session gain since November 2020. The S&P 500 also logged a substantial win, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early-morning losses to walk away with gains. Elsewhere, a rebounding 10-year Treasury yield is in focus, while Bitcoin (BTC) partially recovered from this weekend's selloff to trade around $49,000.
STOCKS
CNBC

European stocks close higher as investors monitor omicron variant, bitcoin volatility

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday as investors closely monitored developments around the omicron Covid variant and bitcoin volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up around 1.4%, with travel and leisure stocks jumping over 4.1% to lead gains. Almost all sectors and major bourses closed the session in positive territory.
STOCKS
Country
stockxpo.com

Stocks Open Higher; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock indexes rose at the opening as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may regain some ground, after closing down 0.8%...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are mixed after bitcoin’s weekend rout, continued tech selling

Stock futures were mixed on Monday. Here’s what was influencing the markets to start the week:. Bitcoin lost $10,000 since Friday, including a sudden drop overnight from Friday to Saturday. The move showed decreasing risk appetite and is hitting related tech stocks. Investors continued to sell tech stocks with relatively...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares fall nearly 2% as IT stocks weigh, Omicron fears loom

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed nearly 2% lower on Monday, hurt by a selloff in information technology (IT) stocks, as increasing cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant spooked investors ahead of the central bank's decision on interest rates. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) slipped below...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Bitcoin continues weekend volatility, now at $48,000

The Bitcoin logo is displayed on the screen of a Bitcoin ATM on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Bitcoin prices dipped about 3% on Sunday morning, continuing a weekend of wild trading that sent the cryptocurrency tumbling more than 17% in just 24 hours. The cryptocurrency traded at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stockxpo.com

Small-Cap Stocks Hit Hard by Covid-19 Omicron Variant

The emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has pummeled small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 benchmark has dropped 7.4% since Thanksgiving, when the fast-spreading new variant made headlines. Last week, the index fell into a correction, declining more than 10% from its November record. The S&P 500 large-cap index, by comparison, has shed 3.5% since the variant news.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks fall on Friday to cap tumultuous week of trading from new Covid variant threat

Stocks dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market wrapped up a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points to 34,580.08, dragged down by a 1.9% loss in Boeing. The Dow was down as much as 300 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 4,538.43. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.9% to 15,085.47. The major averages posted a losing week.
STOCKS

