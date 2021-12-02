ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Markets Wobble as Omicron Fuels More Volatility

stockxpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks fell in a choppy trading session Wednesday, dragged down by news that the first known case of the Omicron variant was...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Boeing, travel stocks surge as investors shrug off omicron concerns

An American Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2021. Boeing, airlines and other travel stocks surged on Monday after health experts shared early signs that the omicron variant of Covid may be causing milder symptoms than previous strains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures, Oil Gain on Omicron Optimism

The stock market looked set for another day of strong gains, as S&P 500 futures, oil and bond yields rose on hopes that Omicron would prove less damaging to the economy than feared. Futures for the S&P 500 gained 1.3% Tuesday. The index jumped Monday, recouping nearly all its losses...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

8 Most Volatile Penny Stocks

The most volatile penny stocks are usually the ones that can surprise you with large returns. However, they are dangerous. Since they are more volatile than regular stocks, you can lose your money fast. For most of these, I recommend watching them. Additionally, do your homework on them, and learn as much as you can.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Markets#Omicron
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Monitor Omicron Variant, Bitcoin Volatility

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday as investors closely monitored developments around the omicron Covid variant and bitcoin volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up around 1.4%, with travel and leisure stocks jumping over 4.1% to lead gains. Almost all sectors and major bourses closed the session in positive territory.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks, Oil Rise on Hopes of Milder Covid-19 Variant

U.S. stock indexes rose as investors assessed early indicators that the Omicron Covid-19 variant may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. The S&P 500 advanced 1.6% Monday afternoon, regaining ground after closing down 0.8% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial...
MARKETS
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are mixed after bitcoin’s weekend rout, continued tech selling

Stock futures were mixed on Monday. Here’s what was influencing the markets to start the week:. Bitcoin lost $10,000 since Friday, including a sudden drop overnight from Friday to Saturday. The move showed decreasing risk appetite and is hitting related tech stocks. Investors continued to sell tech stocks with relatively...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Herald & Review

Here's Why Recent Stock Market Volatility Doesn't Worry Me

The past week was a wild one for stocks, as news of the omicron variant and disappointing jobs growth send investment values on a turbulent road. Now the reality is that the stock market can be volatile outside a pandemic. But given these strange times, investors need really need to brace for continued rockiness.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Bitcoin continues weekend volatility, now at $48,000

The Bitcoin logo is displayed on the screen of a Bitcoin ATM on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Bitcoin prices dipped about 3% on Sunday morning, continuing a weekend of wild trading that sent the cryptocurrency tumbling more than 17% in just 24 hours. The cryptocurrency traded at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stockxpo.com

Small-Cap Stocks Hit Hard by Covid-19 Omicron Variant

The emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has pummeled small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 benchmark has dropped 7.4% since Thanksgiving, when the fast-spreading new variant made headlines. Last week, the index fell into a correction, declining more than 10% from its November record. The S&P 500 large-cap index, by comparison, has shed 3.5% since the variant news.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Finish Volatile Week with a Whimper

The major benchmarks ended a wacky week of trading with a whimper. The Dow shed 59 points for its fourth-straight weekly loss, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq fell sharply as well, for their second-straight week in the red. Amid this sharp correction, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) scored its third-straight weekly win and toppled the 35 level earlier in the day for the first time since Jan. 29.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy