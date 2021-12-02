Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ver. 13.0.1 – All final fighters adjustment

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate support is coming to an end, yet fans of the game and the series at large have hope following a recent announcement. While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its predecessors have been some of the most popular games in the industry, and this is especially true within the confines of the fighting game genre, Nintendo has done very little to foster a competitive Super Smash Bros. scene that, despite the lack of support, has thrived. That said, it sounds like this is finally changing, with Nintendo announcing that it's teaming up with Panda Global for an officially licensed Super Smash Bros. circuit across all of North America, with the competition set to begin in 2022 with not just Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the long-ignored Super Smash Bros. Melee as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO