With so many players consistently jumping onto the Final Fantasy XIV servers, you can expect to find a few issues trying to jump online every once in a while. Some of these errors are expected, especially right before an update. Right now, if you’re trying to jump from December 2 to 3, chances are you’ll be waiting for a limited bit of time because the game servers are not available as the developers are updating it for patch 6.0, the Endwalker expansion that will be releasing in early access on December 3, and it will be available to everyone who did not preorder the game on December 7.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO