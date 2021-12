Best Buy reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and upped its outlook for the fiscal year, but its holiday sales projections were a bit light. The electronics retailer delivered third-quarter revenue of $11.91 billion with earnings per share of $2 a share and $2.08 a share non-GAAP. Same-store sales for the quarter were up 2% in the US and 1.6% overall. Those gains were on top of US same-store sales gains of 22.6% in the same quarter a year ago.

