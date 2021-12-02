TV Review: The third episode of ‘Hawkeye’ is its best yet

Well, Hawkeye kicked off in about the only way that makes sense, as Kate Bishop was introduced quickly and without as much exposition as one might have expected. Not only did watching Clint Barton during the battle of New York inspired her to become a master archer, fencer, and even martial artist, but it put her on course to become the next sharp-shooting hero in the MCU. Unfortunately, as it’s seen early on, Kate is a little impetuous and doesn’t really have the experience or the desire to take things slow when it comes to entering the superhero ring. This becomes a problem early on in the first episode, Never Meet Your Heroes, as it’s established that Kate’s mother is in charge of a sizeable security company, and her engagement to another man is upsetting Kate’s existence as she makes it somewhat clear how she feels to her mother. Of course, Kate isn’t exactly an exemplary student or individual since she’s managed to earn a great deal in her life, but she’s had her mother there to clean up her messes quite often as well.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO