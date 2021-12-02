ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Review: The third episode of ‘Hawkeye’ is its best yet

thepostathens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith episode two of Hawkeye ending on a note confusing for those who aren’t in the know about everything Marvel, episode three brings everyone up to speed while providing the best moments of the series so far. While episode three, “Echoes,” similarly struggles to have an impactful ending, the...

www.thepostathens.com

Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Hawkeye’ Is Too Wrapped Up in the MCU to Find Its Own Voice: TV Review

For more than a decade, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, aka “Hawkeye,” has been the odd man out in the Avengers squad. Now, he’s getting his own television series that both eschews the straightforward superhero script and looks exactly like what you’d expect from the Marvel machine. Unlike most of his...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Hawkeye Review: This Holiday Series Hits the Mark with Kate Bishop (Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2)

Warning: This review may contain spoilers for the first two episodes of Hawkeye. Hawkeye‘s two-part premiere is the gift that keeps on giving!. Drop all notions of what you expect from this festive mini-series because it’s tackling an entirely different tone and pacing than its processors. Even so, it stays true to the bruised and battered action-adventure branding that first caught our attention.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

Hawkeye, Disney+, review: Marvel's TV spinoffs are becoming forgettable filler

A year is a long time in superhero franchises. It’s just over 12 months since Marvel’s first Disney+ TV series, WandaVision, was heralded as a glimmer of light at the end of a punishing season of lockdowns and Zoom quizzes. Fast forward to winter 2021, however, and a thunderous indifference precedes the arrival of the latest small-screen Avengers spin-off, Hawkeye.
TV SERIES
Jeremy Renner
thenerdstash.com

Hawkeye TV Series Premieres on Disney+ With Two Episodes

If you’ve been following the Avengers since the beginning, you know who Clint Barton is pretty well by now. The Avengers’ regular human archer, you’d think he would have a hard time keeping up with the rest of the super-powered gang. But as all fans know, that was never the case. This expert S.H.I.E.L.D. agent has stood his own against some of their greatest threats. There’s even a popular theory that the team can’t win without him. After so many appearances as a minor character, he’s finally taken the spotlight. Hawkeye has been granted his TV series on the new Disney+ Marvel section. Not only that, but it came with a double episode premiere today!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 2 Ending Explained

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye! Read at your own risk!. EARLY BLACK FRIDAY Hisense 4K UHD 55" TV - Was $649.99, Now 499.00 (Save $150.99) at Amazon. The premiere day of Hawkeye is an eventful one, for sure, and there is already a lot happening in the story that not only did the first episode reveal how Kate Bishop got the suit of Ronin, it also introduced the Tracksuit Mafia. Clint Barton has a few days left to get home and save Christmas. Here is how Episode 2 ended.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Review: “Echoes” Introduces a Compelling New Character and Turns MCU Weaknesses Into Strengths

The first two episodes of Hawkeye had a lot of ground to cover. Not only did “Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek” have to set up Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) Christmastime adventure in New York City as he tries to get back to his family for the holidays, the show also had to introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), set up her history with Hawkeye, her present situation with her family, and introduce an entirely new series of villains, including the Tracksuit Mafia and Bishop’s potential new stepfather Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton). But with all these pieces now in place, the show’s third episode, “Echoes,” can pivot to Hawkeye’s best aspect: the team-up between Barton and Bishop. But what's even more surprising is that “Echoes” takes elements that are usually Marvel’s weaknesses and makes them a strength.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Hawkeye: Episode One and Two-Recap

Well, Hawkeye kicked off in about the only way that makes sense, as Kate Bishop was introduced quickly and without as much exposition as one might have expected. Not only did watching Clint Barton during the battle of New York inspired her to become a master archer, fencer, and even martial artist, but it put her on course to become the next sharp-shooting hero in the MCU. Unfortunately, as it’s seen early on, Kate is a little impetuous and doesn’t really have the experience or the desire to take things slow when it comes to entering the superhero ring. This becomes a problem early on in the first episode, Never Meet Your Heroes, as it’s established that Kate’s mother is in charge of a sizeable security company, and her engagement to another man is upsetting Kate’s existence as she makes it somewhat clear how she feels to her mother. Of course, Kate isn’t exactly an exemplary student or individual since she’s managed to earn a great deal in her life, but she’s had her mother there to clean up her messes quite often as well.
TV SERIES
Variety

The 25 Best Thanksgiving Episodes on TV

There are some common themes that span across most TV shows’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes: Dysfunctional families reach their breaking points, characters with control issues lose their minds in the kitchen, and special guest stars pop in to play rarely-seen uncles or brand-new love interests. The episodes below, several simply titled “Thanksgiving,”...
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IGN

Marvel's Hawkeye - Review

This review contains spoilers for episode 3 of Marvel's Hawkeye, 'Echoes’, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our spoiler-free review of Hawkeye episodes 1 and 2. The dynamic between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop was always going to be Hawkeye’s...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

SPOILER Seen In Hawkeye Episode 3?

SPOILER seen in Hawkeye Episode 3? Of course to discuss more I need to get into what happened in today’s release of Hawkeye Episode 3. Therefore If you have yet to watch the episode for yourself, I suggest you take a look first before reading further. SPOILERS for Hawkeye Episode...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles are back for another round in the third episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye (05:03). They share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi (27:27). They also speculate on who the mysterious figure may become later in the series, and talk about whether the popular Netflix series Arcane will get the cosign from Charles.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Hawkeye episode 3 may have just revealed its primary villain

Potentially major spoilers follow for Hawkeye episode 3. Hawkeye episode 3 has landed on Disney Plus – and it seems that the Marvel Phase 4 TV series may have already revealed its big secret. The show is now halfway through its six-episode run and, ordinarily, MCU projects don't tend to...
TV SERIES
thepostathens.com

Existential Binge-Watching: How ‘Hawkeye’ measures up to the rest of the MCU

With the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder on the horizon, the cinematic part of the MCU is certainly looking to ramp up excitement for Marvel fans in the next year or two. Everything has also been holding up pretty well on the new Disney+ side of things, though, with the latest series - Hawkeye - serving as another strong entry in our first batch of Marvel shows.
TV SERIES
goombastomp.com

Hawkeye Episode 3 Echoes With Efficiency

Last week, Hawkeye’s premiere started on a sharp and steady note as Jeremy Renner’s Avenger stepped into a half-shared spotlight with his new protege. While the opening two episodes made for a highly entertaining Thanksgiving weekend watch, there was no denying that Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series had plenty of room for improvement. Breathing out the comic book tropes and in with new style, this week’s episode “Echoes” is surprisingly a massive step up all around for Hawkeye. On top of stylish action and better visual effects, Hawkeye’s third episode improves on developing individual characters and their dynamics. It is exactly what the series needed–and audiences will be glad it arrived this soon.
TV SERIES

