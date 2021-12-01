ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Preview for Colts 'Hard Knocks' episode 3

The third episode of “Hard Knocks: In Season” with the Indianapolis Colts airs on Wednesday night following the 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the loss to the Bucs at Lucas Oil Stadium will certainly be a topic of discussion, we also get a nice look at cornerback Kenny Moore and the impact he makes off the field.

Here’s a preview of the third episode of “Hard Knocks” that features Moore:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Matchup Preview (12/5/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Matchup Preview (12/5/21) The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans face off this Sunday after both losing last week. The Colts blew a huge lead and lost to the Bucs 38-31. This is a trend with the Colts this year – not only losing to playoff-caliber teams, but blowing big leads against them. They are now .500 and have to return to a winning record to sneak into the playoffs, which realistically they should be able to do against Houston. The Texans on the other hand, just lost to the Jets making them 2-9 on the season and not giving them much to play for. They too blew a big lead against the Jets, ultimately resulting in a 21-14 defeat because they couldn’t connect offensively after getting up. They need to control all the controllables to keep this any sort of game this week.
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Buccaneers @ Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28, at Lucas Oil Stadium. GET TICKETS. The contest will mark the 15th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the...
2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11? JJ Stankevitz. (Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) QB Carson Wentz. » FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: QB26. » Bills vs. QBs: 1st (12.3 FanDuel...
Joe Gilbert Watch – Colts week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back in action this Sunday. After a tough two-game losing streak, the Buccaneers got back on track by beating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, 30-10. Now, the Bucs travel to Indianapolis on Sunday at 1pm to square off with the Colts […]
Bucs at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: FOX59 History lesson: The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in town, which represents a serious challenge to the five-wins-in-six-games streak the Colts are on. After getting their head […]
'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Frank Reich and Jonathan Taylor big winners in Week 2 of Colts in-season series

What a week for the Indianapolis Colts, who went over the .500 mark for the first time this year after a 41-15 blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning five of their last six after a 1-3 start. Indianapolis has the look of a playoff team, even if the Colts are not among the seven teams in the AFC playoffs after 11 weeks.
Colts' Wild Card watch: Week 11

Joe Mixon ran all over the Raiders’ defense, racking up 132 yards and two scores. The Bengals were terrific on 3rd downs, converting 50% of their attempts while holding the Raiders to a 14% rate. Game was much closer than the final score indicates, Bengals’ scored 16 points in the last 5 minutes.
NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?

6-4 WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati) The Around the NFL Podcast was on-hand to witness Pittsburgh's wacky loss to the Chargers on Sunday night. A typically rowdy Steelers defense sorely missed T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden. Their absence allowed Los Angeles to double up on Cam Heyward when he wasn't batting a Justin Herbert pass into the hands of teammate Cam Sutton -- or appearing to punch said quarterback in the stomach before the game morphed into a fourth-quarter LSD voyage. The Steelers expect to have all those missing defenders back against the Bengals. Watt wasn't in the lineup when Joe Burrow guided Cincy to a 24-10 win back in Week 3. Besides, Pittsburgh's offense has evolved since then. To the eyes, Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday looked better than he has all season. The run game is still challenged, but this group scored five straight times in the final quarter against L.A. before a desperate final possession fell short. The Bengals put a pair of terrible losses in the rearview with Sunday's topping of the Raiders. Opposing coordinators have successfully suppressed rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase, though, holding the wideout to less than 50 yards in three straight games. Burrow is the future; Ben sits in the final stages of a Canton-bound career. These Steelers are imperfect, but getting swept by Cincy isn't how Pittsburgh rolls. Bang the points all day long.
Bucs vs. Colts Week 12 preview: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to build a winning streak Sunday when they travel north to face the Indianapolis Colts. From injuries and matchups to storylines and more, here’s everything you need to know heading into this Week 12 matchup:
Pewter Preview And Predictions: Bucs at Colts

It’s GAME DAY at Glory Days Grill – Come watch football all season long!. Bucs game day is approaching, and it’s time for the PewterReport.com staff to offer up its weekly game predictions. Let us know what you think in the article comments section and add your prediction, too. BUCCANEERS...
Buccaneers earn hard-fought win over Colts

The Buccaneers and Colts played one of the most competitive, back-and-forth games of this NFL season today, and the Bucs came out on top with a 38-31 win. Leonard Fournette scored four touchdowns for Tampa Bay, including one with 20 seconds left that gave the Bucs their winning points. The...
Hard Knocks In Season Episode 3 Recap: Kenny Moore II's Impact On The Community Shines As Colts Face Off With Tom Brady

One of the coolest parts of the first in-season series of "Hard Knocks" is how NFL Films balances game preparation and gameday against the backdrop of the personal lives of players and coaches. Episode 1 took us into the Wentz and Leonard households. Episode 2 showcased Frank Reich's time in Buffalo and Grover Stewart's legendary wings.
