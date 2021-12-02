ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IoT Node and Gateway Market Valued $566.4 billion by 2027

 3 days ago

According to a research report "IoT Node and Gateway Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, and Logic Device), End-use Application (Industrial and Consumer), Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT Node and Gateway Market was valued at USD 387.1 billion...

