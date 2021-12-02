ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Radios Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Spotify, AccuRadio, Napster, Slacker

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

The " Internet Radios - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Demand for High Performance Materials for Manufacturing of Electronics to Boost Fiberglass Fabric Market Growth: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Fiberglass Fabric over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Fiberglass fabric are inorganic, nonmetallic materials,...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cross Domain Solutions Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Raytheon, BAE Systems, General Dynamics

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 160 pages, titled as 'Global Cross Domain Solutions Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Agricultural Dyes Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 | Blue Nano, Guray Kimya, Sun Chemical

The latest research on "Global Agricultural Dyes Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

North America to Account for Largest Revenues in the Server Based Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization Market by 2031 End

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Increase In Awareness About The Health Benefits Among The People Is Pushing The Demand For Himalayan Salt Market, Scrutinized in New Fact.MR Analysis

Fact.MR has recently announced the addition of a new study on the global Himalayan Salt market to its document repository. This report is intended to provide a detailed analysis of all vital factors impacting negatively or positively on the development of the Himalayan Salt market during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Turnstile Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031 With Expected CAGR Of Approximately 6.4%

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Mobile Turnstile Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Mobile Turnstile Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Increasing Production In Heavy Machine Industries Is Boosting The Demand For Lube Skid Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Lube Skids Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Lube Skids Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Coffee Apps Market is Booming Worldwide with Starbucks Coffee, Nespresso, Beanhunter

Latest published market study on Global Coffee Apps Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Coffee Apps, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Starbucks Coffee (United States), Caribou Coffee (United States), Beanhunter (Australia), Nespresso (Switzerland), AeroPress Timer, VSTAPPS, KOHI LABS, Intelligentsia, Acaia and Coffitivity.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Antivirus Software for Business Market to See Booming Growth | NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Fortinet

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Antivirus Software for Business Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Antivirus Software for Business Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Antivirus Software for Business Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Apptricity, SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify

HTF MI started a new business research with title T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp., SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Coupa Software, Trippeo Technologies, Certify, Journyx, Xero, Harvest, Ariett, Abila etc.
TRAVEL
Las Vegas Herald

Growing Temperature Sensor Technology In Residential And Industrial Application Is Attributed To Generate Convenient Demand For Temperature Calibration Equipment Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Europe Enteral Nutrition Market Current Status and Forecast 2021E-2026F | Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle S.A.

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 119 pages, titled as 'Europe Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bioinformatics Software and Services Market 2021-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

The Latest Released Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Medtronic, Royal Philips, Resideo Technologies, Capsule Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, Robert Bosch GmbH, Armis, Oracle, PTC, Huawei, Siemens.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market is Gaining Momentum with key players GE, ABB, Toshiba, Eaton

The latest research on "Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Asia Region is Likely to Contribute over 2/5th of the Global Resilient Flooring Market Revenue - Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Resilient Flooring Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Hammer Unions Market Is Likely To Cultivate A Significant CAGR Of 5.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Hammer Unions Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Hammer Unions Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Motion Sensor Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Automation In Material Handling Across Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Motion Sensor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global motion sensor market, assessing the market based on its motion technology, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS

