ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ride Sharing Market Becoming 'Red Hot', Explore Giants Move | BlaBlaCar, ZIFY, Ridely

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

The " Ride Sharing - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

IndiGo rides resurgent Indian domestic market

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo is enjoying a strong domestic rebound as the subcontinent continues its recovery from a painful Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year, according to chief commercial officer William Boulter. The carrier has actually expanded its domestic network to 71 local destinations, up from 60 it operated before the...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Ride hailing app Grab falls in $40bn market debut

Grab - the Uber of South East Asia - has made its stock market debut on New York's Nasdaq trading platform. Shares initially rose in the Singapore-based operator of the ride-hailing and payments app, before falling sharply. The share sale valued Grab at more than $40bn (£30bn), making it the...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Antivirus Software for Business Market to See Booming Growth | NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Fortinet

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Antivirus Software for Business Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Antivirus Software for Business Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Antivirus Software for Business Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Cross Domain Solutions Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Raytheon, BAE Systems, General Dynamics

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 160 pages, titled as 'Global Cross Domain Solutions Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Segments#Htf Mi#Uberpool Quickride#Ola Share Carpool#Meru#Swot#Pestle
Las Vegas Herald

The Increasing Production In Heavy Machine Industries Is Boosting The Demand For Lube Skid Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Lube Skids Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Lube Skids Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Managed Networking Market To Witness Fabulous Growth | Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear

The Latest Released Cloud Managed Networking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cloud Managed Networking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cloud Managed Networking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DynTek, Inc., Aruba, Cisco, Fortinet, Mindsight, Prodec Networks, APSU, Huawei, Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear, ACP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. & Total Communications.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Southeast Asian ride-sharing giant Grab falls in first day of trading (update)

Update 11:27am: Updates shares. Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) fell 12%, reversing an earlier gain, in its first day of trading after completing a de-spacing deal. Brad Gerstner's SPAC Altimeter Growth announced plans to take Grab, Southeast Asia's largest ride-sharing, food delivery, and online payments company, public in April...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Europe Enteral Nutrition Market Current Status and Forecast 2021E-2026F | Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle S.A.

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 119 pages, titled as 'Europe Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Las Vegas Herald

Asia Region is Likely to Contribute over 2/5th of the Global Resilient Flooring Market Revenue - Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Resilient Flooring Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Growing Temperature Sensor Technology In Residential And Industrial Application Is Attributed To Generate Convenient Demand For Temperature Calibration Equipment Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Food Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with McDonald's, Starbucks, Burger King, Subway

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Food Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Food Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Las Vegas Herald

Agricultural Dyes Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 | Blue Nano, Guray Kimya, Sun Chemical

The latest research on "Global Agricultural Dyes Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Turnstile Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031 With Expected CAGR Of Approximately 6.4%

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Mobile Turnstile Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Mobile Turnstile Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Financial Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Temenos Group, Finastra

The latest study released on the Global Financial Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Financial Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Yoga & Wellness Software Market May Set New Growth Story |MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13

HTF MI started a new business research with title Yoga & Wellness Software Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Yoga & Wellness Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro, Zen Planner, Virtuagym, Fitli, 10to8, Perfect Gym Solutions, Bitrix, BookSteam, Skedda, Team App, Bookeo, Glofox, Square Appointments, GymMaster etc.
YOGA
Las Vegas Herald

Web Real Time Communication Solution Market Is Booming Worldwide with Google, Avaya, Twilio, Quobis

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Web Real Time Communication Solution Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Web Real Time Communication Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Europe Drug Discovery Market May See a Big Move | Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 123 pages, titled as 'Europe Drug Discovery Market 2020-2030 by Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics), Service (Medicinal, Biological, DMPK), Process, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Increase In Awareness About The Health Benefits Among The People Is Pushing The Demand For Himalayan Salt Market, Scrutinized in New Fact.MR Analysis

Fact.MR has recently announced the addition of a new study on the global Himalayan Salt market to its document repository. This report is intended to provide a detailed analysis of all vital factors impacting negatively or positively on the development of the Himalayan Salt market during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy