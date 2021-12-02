ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermoplastic Films Market To Reach US$ 14.7 Bn In 2031

Cover picture for the articleThe global thermoplastic decorative films market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 6% and be valued at US$ 14.7 Bn in 2031. Growth in demand for thermoplastic decorative films is driven by growing construction spending in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Countries...

Cross Domain Solutions Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Raytheon, BAE Systems, General Dynamics

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 160 pages, titled as 'Global Cross Domain Solutions Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
Agricultural Dyes Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 | Blue Nano, Guray Kimya, Sun Chemical

The latest research on "Global Agricultural Dyes Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Global Motion Sensor Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Automation In Material Handling Across Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Motion Sensor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global motion sensor market, assessing the market based on its motion technology, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
E-KYC Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2027

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 163 pages, titled as 'Global E-KYC Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
Demand For Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Is Expected To Gain Strong Momentum Over The Coming Years

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market capacity utilization coefficient.
Asia Region is Likely to Contribute over 2/5th of the Global Resilient Flooring Market Revenue - Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Resilient Flooring Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable...
Bioinformatics Software and Services Market 2021-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

The Latest Released Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Medtronic, Royal Philips, Resideo Technologies, Capsule Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, Robert Bosch GmbH, Armis, Oracle, PTC, Huawei, Siemens.
Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
A/V cleaning and Scratch Removers Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages A/V cleaning and scratch removers Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Rising demand for DVDs, audio/video disks, and compact disks have significantly taken off since the past few years. In parallel with the following trend, the sales of mp3 music players, DVD players, and many more have also been witnessing a significant uptake in the recent past. The upswing in use of DVDs, audio/video disks, and compact disks is also pushing the adoption of cleaning and maintenance tools, with AR/VR cleaning and scratch removers being a prominent one.
Increasing Demand for High Performance Materials for Manufacturing of Electronics to Boost Fiberglass Fabric Market Growth: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Fiberglass Fabric over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Fiberglass fabric are inorganic, nonmetallic materials,...
Rapid Growth In Industrial Development, Mostly In Developing Countries, Has Amplified Demand For Vacuum Degreasers

Vacuum Degreaser Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Vacuum Degreaser Market respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Vacuum Degreaser Market capacity utilization coefficient.
Demand For White Expanded Polystyrene Is Projected To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 4-ross The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031

Expanded Polystyrene sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Expanded Polystyrene respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Expanded Polystyrene capacity utilization coefficient.
Increase In Awareness About The Health Benefits Among The People Is Pushing The Demand For Himalayan Salt Market, Scrutinized in New Fact.MR Analysis

Fact.MR has recently announced the addition of a new study on the global Himalayan Salt market to its document repository. This report is intended to provide a detailed analysis of all vital factors impacting negatively or positively on the development of the Himalayan Salt market during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.
Sales Of Powder Emollient Esters Are Some Of The Major Factors That Are Expected To Drive The Market At A 6-GR From 2021 To 2031

Emollient Esters Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Emollient Esters Market respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Emollient Esters Market capacity utilization coefficient.
Antivirus Software for Business Market to See Booming Growth | NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Fortinet

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Antivirus Software for Business Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Antivirus Software for Business Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Antivirus Software for Business Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Yoga & Wellness Software Market May Set New Growth Story |MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13

HTF MI started a new business research with title Yoga & Wellness Software Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Yoga & Wellness Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro, Zen Planner, Virtuagym, Fitli, 10to8, Perfect Gym Solutions, Bitrix, BookSteam, Skedda, Team App, Bookeo, Glofox, Square Appointments, GymMaster etc.
Financial Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Temenos Group, Finastra

The latest study released on the Global Financial Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Financial Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
