ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market is Booming Worldwide with Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Welldoc

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Global Motion Sensor Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Automation In Material Handling Across Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Motion Sensor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global motion sensor market, assessing the market based on its motion technology, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Technological Advancements Generating New Opportunities for Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market by 2031 End

250 Pages Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Mechanical Medical Ventilators to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

6-Panel Saliva Test Kits Segment to Account for Over 30% Revenue Share of Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Proteus Digital Health#Omada Health#Htf Mi#Livongo Health#Noom#Propeller Health#Canary Health#Mango Health#Mhealth#Vida Health#Blue Mesa Health#Click Therapeutics#Digital Therapeutics Inc#Akili Interactive Labs#Brain Power#Provant Health#Twine Health
Las Vegas Herald

Financial Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Temenos Group, Finastra

The latest study released on the Global Financial Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Financial Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE

Latest published market study on Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Workload Scheduling & Automation space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are ASG Technologies Group, Inc. (United States), BMC Software, Inc. (United States), CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Stonebranch Inc. (United States), VMWare Inc. (United States), BMC Software (United States), BetterCloud (United States) and CenturyLink (united States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Apptricity, SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify

HTF MI started a new business research with title T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp., SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Coupa Software, Trippeo Technologies, Certify, Journyx, Xero, Harvest, Ariett, Abila etc.
TRAVEL
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud File Security Software Market to See Booming Growth | Cisco Systems, ManagedMethods, Trend Micro

Cloud file security software is the automation used in securing the data in the cloud-based application, tools like these are integrated with the cloud-based platforms to store and share the files or documents. The software provides data security enforcing the policies associated with cloud access control and storage preventing the access of unauthorized parties.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Yoga & Wellness Software Market May Set New Growth Story |MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13

HTF MI started a new business research with title Yoga & Wellness Software Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Yoga & Wellness Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Yoga & Wellness Software market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are MINDBODY, Acuity Scheduling, Pike13, MoSoClub, Vagaro, Zen Planner, Virtuagym, Fitli, 10to8, Perfect Gym Solutions, Bitrix, BookSteam, Skedda, Team App, Bookeo, Glofox, Square Appointments, GymMaster etc.
YOGA
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Temenos, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CVS Health partners with Microsoft to advance digital-first strategy

As part of efforts to accelerate a digital-centric strategy, CVS Health is teaming with Microsoft and will be tapping into its cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies, the company announced this week. CVS Health hopes the collaboration will speed along development of a more data-driven, personalized customer experience, while complying...
BUSINESS
healthcaredive.com

CVS, Microsoft ink alliance to develop digital health, personalized products

CVS Health and Microsoft are forming a strategic alliance to co-develop products around the areas of personalized care and digital health, the two companies announced Thursday. CVS said it plans to use Microsoft's computing capabilities to deliver more customized health recommendations when and where consumers need them as the retail...
BUSINESS
blockmanity.com

Big Data & Digital Transformation in the new Health Era

The healthcare industry has undergone many changes in the past few years with the inclusion of game-changing technology such as Big Data. The industry has outgrown the traditional medical institution model with the integration of health applications on smartphones, telemedicine, automated medicine dispensers, wearable medical gadgets, and so on. All of these inventions are monitored and managed using Big Data Analytics.
HEALTH
massdevice.com

Best Buy spends $400M on Current Health and its digital health tech

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently confirmed that it spent $400 million to acquire Current Health as it continues to offer more digital health products. Current Health (Boston and Edinburgh, Scotland) is the creator of a remote patient monitoring platform that allows physicians to monitor and connect with patients in their homes. Its platform includes an FDA-cleared wearable vital signs monitor, as well as a home hub. The hub can integrate into hundreds of other monitoring devices as well as a person’s electronic health record.
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Nine digital health pioneers to join Bayer’s G4A program

A total of nine companies have been accepted into Bayer’s Digital Health Partnership Program, as annouced on the EU Startups website recently. In 2021, the pharmaceutical company was specifically looking for young companies with expertise in the focus areas of mental health, cardiometabolic and reneal diseases, radiology and women’s health across Europe.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Emerald Health Therapeutics Leaving 'Saturated' Cannabis Market, Will Focus On Pharmaceuticals

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE:EMH) (OTCQX:EMHTF) announced Monday that it is getting out of the recreational and medical cannabis industry and pivoting to pharmaceutical development. The company also announced its president and CEO, Riaz Bandali has resigned. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company plans to find buyers for its recreational and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HIT Consultant

Elsevier Acquires Digital Health Education Platform Osmosis – M&A

– Elsevier acquires Osmosis – a digital health education platform that has simplified the complex learning journey for millions of medical students and healthcare professionals around the world. – A growing demand for healthcare workers and medical education, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving the need for digital healthcare...
EDUCATION
Las Vegas Herald

Environmental Health And Safety - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Cority, Enablon, Gensuite

The Latest research coverage on Environmental Health And Safety Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
MARKETS
benefitspro.com

Health care industry predictions for continued digital transformation

As health care business leaders continually strategize for a post-pandemic world, one thing is apparent: digital transformation will continue to evolve the industry. According to the Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision 2021 report, “81% of health care executives say the pace of digital transformation for their organization is accelerating, and 93% report that they are innovating with a sense of urgency and call to action this year.”
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 20.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Digital therapeutics are evidence-based therapeutics, including the program, application, or software to diagnose or treat medical conditions, including the physical, mental, and behavioral conditions. Digital Therapeutics are used independently or in concert with medications, devices, or other therapies to improve patient care and health outcomes. Digital therapeutics targets the clinical outcomes in line with the defined clinical indication and patient population using the regimented intervention. Digital therapeutics provide the patients, providers, and payers with novel therapy options for unmet medical needs.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy