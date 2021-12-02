ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insulating Glass Window Market worth $17.2 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Insulating Glass Window Market by Product Type, Glazing Type (double glazed, triple glazed), Spacer Type, Sealant Type (silicone, polysulfide, hot melt butyl, polyurethane), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size was USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach...

Las Vegas Herald

Step up/down Transformers Market to Witness Widespread Expansion during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Step up/down Transformers Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. After the popularization of the smart grid technology and the deployment of such grids all over the world, there has been an upsurge in the demand for step up/down transformers. Step up/down transformers being one of the fundamental part of the electrification systems has found their new role in the globally popular grid network which is increasing its demand and bringing new growth opportunity for step up/down transformers.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Managed Networking Market To Witness Fabulous Growth | Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear

The Latest Released Cloud Managed Networking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cloud Managed Networking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cloud Managed Networking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DynTek, Inc., Aruba, Cisco, Fortinet, Mindsight, Prodec Networks, APSU, Huawei, Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear, ACP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. & Total Communications.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Bioinformatics Software and Services Market 2021-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

The Latest Released Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Medtronic, Royal Philips, Resideo Technologies, Capsule Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, Robert Bosch GmbH, Armis, Oracle, PTC, Huawei, Siemens.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

2021-2026: Garments and Textile Testing Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | QIMA, Bureau Veritas, UL, TÜV SÜD, Guangdong Newbest service

The Latest Released Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as QIMA, Bureau Veritas, UL, TÜV SÜD, Guangdong Newbest service co., Ltd., Intertek, CMA Testing, STC Group, SGS, Asia Quality Focus, SATRA, SgT Group.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

North America to Account for Largest Revenues in the Server Based Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization Market by 2031 End

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Demand for High Performance Materials for Manufacturing of Electronics to Boost Fiberglass Fabric Market Growth: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Fiberglass Fabric over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Fiberglass fabric are inorganic, nonmetallic materials,...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Demand For White Expanded Polystyrene Is Projected To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 4-ross The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031

Expanded Polystyrene sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Expanded Polystyrene respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Expanded Polystyrene capacity utilization coefficient.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Consumer Banking Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Barclays, HSBC Group, Citigroup

The Latest Released Consumer Banking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Consumer Banking industry and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Consumer Banking market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Coffee Apps Market is Booming Worldwide with Starbucks Coffee, Nespresso, Beanhunter

Latest published market study on Global Coffee Apps Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Coffee Apps, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Starbucks Coffee (United States), Caribou Coffee (United States), Beanhunter (Australia), Nespresso (Switzerland), AeroPress Timer, VSTAPPS, KOHI LABS, Intelligentsia, Acaia and Coffitivity.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Increase In Awareness About The Health Benefits Among The People Is Pushing The Demand For Himalayan Salt Market, Scrutinized in New Fact.MR Analysis

Fact.MR has recently announced the addition of a new study on the global Himalayan Salt market to its document repository. This report is intended to provide a detailed analysis of all vital factors impacting negatively or positively on the development of the Himalayan Salt market during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Antivirus Software for Business Market to See Booming Growth | NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Fortinet

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Antivirus Software for Business Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Antivirus Software for Business Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Antivirus Software for Business Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

The Increasing Production In Heavy Machine Industries Is Boosting The Demand For Lube Skid Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Lube Skids Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Lube Skids Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Hammer Unions Market Is Likely To Cultivate A Significant CAGR Of 5.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Hammer Unions Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Hammer Unions Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sales Of Powder Emollient Esters Are Some Of The Major Factors That Are Expected To Drive The Market At A 6-GR From 2021 To 2031

Emollient Esters Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Emollient Esters Market respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Emollient Esters Market capacity utilization coefficient.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Fire Protection Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide with Halma, Gentex, Trelleborg

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fire Protection Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fire Protection Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS

