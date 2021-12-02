ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks: Stock's Long-Term Appeal Intact Despite Current Challenges

Cover picture for the articleGlobal coffee chain operator Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is under pressure after staging a powerful rebound this summer from the pandemic-induced weakness. Its stock, after surging to a record high in mid-July, has fallen 13% since then, underperforming the S&P 500 , and other large restaurant operators. While SBUX stock gained...

Seeking Alpha

Is Starbucks Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued? Take A Long-Term View

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a leading global restaurant chain that has delivered compelling business growth for many years. In 2021, its shares have underperformed the broader market, as investors have not reacted very well to conservative guidance for 2022, while labor and supply chain headwinds are seen as potential issues as well. Nevertheless, I do believe that Starbucks Corporation will be able to deliver attractive business growth in the long run, and the current valuation doesn't look overly high, but it doesn't look especially low either.
Seeking Alpha

Roblox Stock: The Long-Term Investment Outlook

We believe Roblox to be a core part of the emerging Metaverse landscape. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Is a Smoking Deal

Philip Morris International is trading at the same share price as in 2012. But the company is as strong as ever and pays a great dividend. The stock is a bargain, but investors should monitor currency exchange rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
MarketWatch

AppLovin's stock drops after upsized offering by shareholders prices at discount

Shares of AppLovin Corp. slumped 8.9% toward a two-month low in morning trading Friday, after the app-software company said a secondary stock offering, which was upsized by 15%, priced at an 8.1% discount. The company, which went public in April, said selling shareholders offered 7.5 million shares in the offering, up from previous expectations of a 6.5 million share offering when the secondary was announced late Thursday. The shareholders raised $622.5 million, as the offering priced at $83.00, below Thursday's closing price of $90.32. The stock, which has tumbled 28.7% since closing at a record $114.85 on Nov. 11, has still gained 5.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%.
InvestorPlace

Alphabet Is a Long-Term Winner Despite Any Short-Term Drama

Investor sentiment on Wall Street has been inconsistent for months. This is the byproduct of having a never-ending season of headline trading. Usually this causes a ruckus among investors. However, some investments, like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), are holding up better than others. While this is a testament to the skills of its management team, it also presents a few concerns with regards to GOOGL stock.
The Motley Fool

2 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

Meme stocks trade more on social media chatter than business fundamentals, but they don't have to be mutually exclusive. Even some of the riskier internet chat room favorites have big potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Molson Coors is confident on 2021 targets but Wells Fargo warns long-term growth is still a challenge

Wells Fargo reports back on a fireside chat it held with Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) management. Analyst Chris Carey and team say the biggest takeaway was TAP seemed confident delivering against its 2021 targets despite volume pressure/weakness in scanner. The company's revitalization plan is also seen positioning it for the long-debated sustainable top-line growth.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Salesforce Stock Long Term

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Atlantic Equities analyst Peter Sazel assumed coverage on Salesforce with an Overweight rating and a price target of $360. The analyst cited Salesforce's ecosystem of app developers and third-party software...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

What Stocks Are in QQQ? Rebound Likely, Good Long-Term Pick

As of early December, the highly mutated omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has entered the U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has removed the word "transitory" from the inflation conversation. Naturally, major stock indices took a nosedive, and the Nasdaq 100 index wasn't an exception. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, knows this first hand.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Are Confident in the Long-Term Outlook for These Stocks

Earnings season is drawing to a close, and companies have offered investors and analysts insight into their plans for growth in the coming quarters. For a number of firms, this has been an opportunity to showcase how they're adapting to new realities, be it the growing popularity of electric vehicles or the unrelenting demand for semiconductor chips.
STOCKS

