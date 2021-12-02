ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's doubles pair of Chirag, Satwik pull out of BWF World Tour Finals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): India men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday pulled out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals due to an injury....

