Like other market leaders Yum Brands stock recently hit an all-time high amid the market rally, then consolidated amid more recent volatility. Still, Yum stock has come off an October low and could be setting the table for another run higher. On Thursday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Yum! Brands (YUM) climbed to a new percentile, as it got a lift from 68 to 71.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO