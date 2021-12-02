ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Slips up in Edmonton

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jarry surrendered four goals on 21 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tristan Jarry shutout and quick-strike offense propel Penguins past Leafs

TORONTO, Ontario — On Friday afternoon, as Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson reflected on the biggest reasons behind the club’s recent losing skid, he identified three areas of emphasis. Not enough blocked shots. Not enough pucks on net. And the third?. “We get ourselves into trouble when we play a lot...
NHL
NHL

Jarry, Penguins get second straight shutout in win against Maple Leafs

Tristan Jarry recorded 27 saves in a 2-0 Penguins win against the Maple Leafs. "I'm just going night in and night out focusing on my game doing everything I can, and the guys are doing a great job getting blocks, getting clears when we need to," Jarry said. "I think that has been the key to our success, especially as of lately."
NHL
Times Leader

Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry finished...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jarry posts 30 saves, Penguins extend win streak with victory over Jets

WINNIPEG -- Jason Zucker believes Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry is on his way to having a statement season. Jarry had another big game on Monday, backstopping the Penguins to their third straight win, a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder made 30 saves for the win, which followed a pair of shutouts against Montreal and Toronto.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Jarry
PensBurgh

Recap: Kapanen and Jarry help Pens slip by Islanders for fifth straight win

There’s an unhappy surprise in pre-game warmup, when Bryan Rust tries to skate but quickly leaves the ice and becomes a late scratch with an unknown ailment/injury. That means a new lineup for the Penguins, with Brian Boyle getting back into the lineup and the red hot Evan Rodrigues getting a well-deserved look on the right side of the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.
NHL
NHL

Jarry helps Penguins hand Islanders eighth straight loss

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the New York Islanders their eighth straight loss, 1-0 at UBS Arena on Friday. Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins (10-6-4), who have won five in a row while outscoring opponents 16-2. It was Jarry's first game...
NHL
Intelligencer

Jarry, Penguins Shut Down Isles

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory Friday night. Pittsburgh won its fifth straight, with Jarry driving the hot streak. His shaky...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edmonton#Oilers#Canucks
Pgh Hockey Now

Jarry Robs Calgary for Point, Penguins Lose to Flames in Shootout, 2-1

Tristan Jarry glared at Mathew Tkachuk after Tkachuk tried to go five-hole in the shootout. The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie robbed the Calgary Flames of one point by stopping 29 of 30 shots in regulation and two more in overtime. Calgary won a seven-round shootout and the game 2-1 as the Penguins scored only once on the shootout Monday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
NHL

McDavid, Oilers defeat Jarry, Penguins

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Zach Hyman scored two goals, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves for Edmonton (16-5-0), which has won three in a row and five of six.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins News & Rumors: Jarry, Rust, Malkin & Trade Chatter

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors where we cover all the hot topics surrounding the hockey club and dive into more than just the box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins Starter Getting Team Canada’s...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

PENGUINS NETMINDER TRISTIAN JARRY NOT ON CANADA'S OLYMPIC LONG-LIST

Following Friday's practice in Vancouver, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristian Jarry was asked if he was on Canada's 55-man long-list submitted to the IIHF in October. Jarry responded with, "No." Jarry also said that he hasn't been undergoing the protocols put in place by the IIHF and IOC such as drug testing.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Boyle: Sitting as healthy scratch

Boyle is no longer dealing with an upper-body injury, and instead has been sitting as a healthy scratch, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Coach Mike Sullivan is evidently content with his current lineup, so it may take a poor game from one of Pittsburgh's current top-four centers for Boyle to get back in the mix. Boyle's picked up two goals through 16 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL
NHL

Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy