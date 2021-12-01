The Partnership for Economic Prosperity holds online survey on COVID-19 impact

Over the past few years, the United States has experienced a substantial shift in how Americans receive and spend government-funded nutritional assistance benefits. Although new technologies were already gaining traction, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) electronic benefits transfer (EBT) and eWIC landscape by presenting the issue of how these programs can adapt to evolving payment methods. To stay ahead of the curve, grocers will benefit most from finding an integrated payment provider that can support SNAP EBT and eWIC, online or in store.
