The Partnership for Economic Prosperity holds online survey on COVID-19 impact

The pandemic outburst has changed everything and it has revolutionized the business world. Nothing is like before now. This Covid-19 has made the use of technology in our lives more necessary. Pandemic has brought a great surge in the ecommerce industry and the industry too has taken the most benefit of the situation. It has been able to manage its existence and bring more people to buy. Right from the small businesses to big-shot companies have entered the online business. It is the online business plan that has helped many industries to survive even in such conditions. The best part of being online is that you can manage everything easily right from one place. If you want to take your step towards online business or ecommerce business, here is what you can do –

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO