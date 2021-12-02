ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.65%

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.65% to hit a new 1-month low. The best performers of the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Trading Desk Notes: Market Choppiness Turns Into Bearish Weekly Reversal

A vicious circle of aggressive selling, thin liquidity, volatility and fear. Given the drama since Thanksgiving Friday, it’s hard to believe that the leading North American stock indices were at All-Time Highs Monday of last week. It’s also hard to believe that, with the DJIA, S&P, NAZ, TSE and VTI indices down only ~6% on average, implied volatility has doubled, and the fear/greed index has plunged to levels not seen since March 2020.
STOCKS
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 2.39%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Building & Construction, Cement and Industrial Investment sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share gained 2.39%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share...
STOCKS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Volatility Could Fuel Wild Swings Between Risk-On And Safer Havens

Expectations increase that investors will reposition portfolios to once again reflect Reflation Trade. US small cap index now undervalued while NASDAQ 100 looks to have completed a bearish pattern. Volatility will continue to drive risk assets. The current market narrative anticipates value stocks will outperform growth shares in upcoming trading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing Com#The Paper Pulp#Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha#Mitsui O S K Lines#Nippon Yusen K K#Softbank Group Corp#Yokogawa Electric Corp#The Tokyo Stock Exchange#The Nikkei Volatility#Gold Futures#Usd Jpy#Eur
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.11%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Fixed Line Telecommunications and Automobiles & Parts sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 lost 0.11%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
STOCKS
investing.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.90%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Healthcare , IT and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite lost 0.90%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Whitecap Resources Inc ....
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Financials and Consumer Goods sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.84%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 1.92%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends well off Friday's low, Nasdaq falls 1.8% and all 3 major stock-market indexes post weekly losses in wild week

U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Friday, but managed to finish off the day's worst levels, as investors wrestled with weaker-than-expected November jobs report. The Labor Department report showed that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in the U.S. in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, analysts say the lackluster jobs gain isn't likely to alter the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate the scaling back of its monthly bond purchases at policy makers' next meeting in less than two weeks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Lower in Another Volatile Session Amid Omicron Fears

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Thursday, in another volatile trading session as concerns persisted over the omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1%, with tech stocks plunging 3.8% to lead the losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid well into the red. European equities...
STOCKS
investing.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.08%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Metals, Banking and Auto sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 1.08%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 1.09%. The best performers of the session on the Nifty...
STOCKS
investing.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.21%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Personal & Household Goods, Real Estate and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 rose 0.21%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy