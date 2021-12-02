ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news: Starmer says PM ‘taking people for fools’ amid reports of multiple No 10 parties

By Thomas Kingsley and Sam Hancock
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of “taking people for fools”, amid reports Downing Street held multiple Christmas parties last year while indoor mixing was banned under Covid restrictions.

Following a Daily Mirror report stating that between 40-50 people attended a bash at No 10 , where staff drank and celebrated late into the night, the Labour leader wrote on Twitter: “Boris Johnson hosted multiple parties when the country was in lockdown over Christmas.

“Yesterday he claimed that was within the rules. He is taking people for fools. It’s one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.”

Government ministers and spokespeople from No 10 have insisted that all staff “followed the guidance.”

Asked about public frustration following the Christmas party reports, business minister George Freeman told ITV’s Good Morning Britain : “I can’t get drawn into who was or wasn’t in the room and who was drinking which cocktail.”

