ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scotland’s tenth Omicron case has no ‘direct link’ to previous nine

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvBXp_0dBwyqQ700

The tenth case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus identified in Scotland has no direct link to the previous nine which were connected to one event, the Scottish Government has said.

Authorities have said the nine cases across Lanarkshire area and Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) identified earlier in the week were connected to an event on November 20.

Public Health Scotland recorded an additional confirmed case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday in the NHSGGC area.

All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlYfI_0dBwyqQ700

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The individual affected is in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area and while there is no direct link with the event on the 20th November which connected the previous nine cases, investigations are ongoing.

“As First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told parliament on Tuesday, it was already suspected that some degree of community transmission of this variant was taking place in Scotland.

“However, there is no indication as yet that transmission of the new variant is either sustained or widespread.

“Public Health Scotland is working hard to identify any and all cases of Omicron in Scotland as quickly as possible.

“This enhanced surveillance gives us the best possible chance of identifying cases quickly, breaking transmission chains and containing spread while we learn more about this variant.”

The Scottish Government said that vaccination is the “most important line of defence” and also urged people to comply “rigorously” with all the protections currently in place to stem transmission.

First Minister Ms Sturgeon has said she is not asking people to put Christmas plans on hold at the moment following the emergence of the Omicron variant but she urged people to take a lateral flow test before mixing with other households.

Booster vaccinations are being extended to all those aged 18 and the interval between the second and third dose is being cut from six to three months after a recommendation from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Half of England’s omicron cases are in double-vaccinated people

The majority of all known omicron Covid cases in England have been detected in people that have had at least two vaccines, it has emerged.Of 22 omicron cases confirmed by 30 November, 12 of them were linked to people who found out they were infected more than 14 days after receiving their last jab, according to health officials.Two of these 12 cases were detected in people who had the first dose of their vaccine more than 28 days ago, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Six were not vaccinated at all, and there was no vaccination information available in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first people to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. “What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: 75 new cases of variant identified in England, bringing UK total to 150

A further 75 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in England, the government have confirmed.The new infections join the previous 29 confirmed cases of the of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.529, bringing the total number in England to 104.The UK total has now reached 150.People infected with the omicron variant in England have now been located in the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.According to the report from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), they are carrying out targeted testing in locations where the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

Total UK cases of Omicron rise to nine

An additional six cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected in Scotland, bringing the UK total so far to nine. As of 26November 2021, two people in the UK were found to be infected with the new variant. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said the cases in Brentwood, Essex, and Nottingham were confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency following genomic sequencing. These cases are connected to travel in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Scotland#Omicron#The Scottish Government#Nhsggc
BBC

Covid: Push to offer booster jabs and nine Omicron cases linked to single event

Cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 were present in the Netherlands earlier than previously thought, Dutch officials have said. The strain was identified in two test samples between 19 and 23 November, before it was first reported by South Africa. It is not clear whether the people who were tested had visited southern Africa. Previously it was thought that two flights from South Africa had brought the first cases of the variant on Sunday.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Norway reports omicron cases linked to company party

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least 50 people in and around Norway’s capital have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant, and the cases are connected to a Norwegian company’s Christmas party in an Oslo restaurant, officials said Thursday. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said that those affected live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Six Omicron cases are linked to a Steps concert in Glasgow as the total identified in Scotland hits 29 and Nicola Sturgeon warns there is now 'community transmission' of the mutant strain which could see infections rise 'significantly'

Six Omicron coronavirus cases in Scotland have been linked to a Steps concert in Glasgow as Nicola Sturgeon warned 'there is now community transmission of this variant'. A total of 16 new cases of the Covid variant have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 29.
WORLD
The Independent

PCR tests, pre-departure checks and self-isolation: What are the new rules for travellers?

PCR tests, pre-departure checks and self-isolation are back for travellers arriving in the UK. Weeks after international travel rules were eased to allow cheaper and faster lateral flow (antigen) tests, the government has tightened restrictions twice in response to the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.At the same time, the previously dormant red list has been expanded and now applies to arrivals from 11 African nations.These are the key questions and answers.What are the new rules for travellers to the UK?Pre-departure tests must be taken by all travellers aged 12 and over to the UK. They can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

India detects first two omicron cases, health ministry confirms

India has detected its first two cases of the omicron variant of Covid, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday, with both cases recorded in the southern state of Karnataka.With the confirmation of its first two cases, India becomes the 27th country in the world to report instances of the new variant that has triggered global alarm. The infections involve two men, a South African national aged 66 who has since left India, and a 46-year-old Indian doctor with no recent travel history. The health ministry had earlier declined to elaborate on their travel histories or nationalities, citing their right...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Significant outbreak of Covid-19 linked to music event

A health board has identified a “significant outbreak” of Covid-19 linked to a music event.NHS Highland said that a small number of the cases linked to the event at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on November 27 have now been identified as the Omicron coronavirus variant.It said that enhanced contact tracing has been carried out in keeping with guidance for the management of a new variant.Close contacts will be asked to isolate for 10 days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.Significant outbreak of COVID-19 linked to event in #Nairn - READ MORE visit ...
RETAIL
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Humza Yousaf: Go ahead with Christmas festivities but ‘make them safer’

People across Scotland should continue with their Christmas plans but “make them safer”, Scotland’s health secretary has said.Humza Yousaf said he was not going to tell people not to invite their gran for Christmas dinner, but urged them to ask people to take lateral flow tests before arrival amid concern about the new Omicron variant.Scotland recorded 14 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,257 new cases in 24 hours, according to the latest data released on Saturday afternoon, including a total of 30 Omicron cases.He told BBC Radio Scotland’s The Sunday Show: “You don’t have to cancel your (Christmas) plans but definitely make...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid will pose threat to UK for next five years, experts warn

Covid will be a threat to the UK for at least the next five years, scientific advisers have warned the government. A report prepared by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Modelling (Spi-M) panel revealed that it was likely to take “at least a further five years for Covid-19 to settle to a predictable endemic state” – where the virus lingers in the background but does not threaten to cause widespread infection and rapidly overwhelm the NHS.The report – produced before the omicron variant was identified, and released on Friday – added that it was “highly likely that continuation of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS may never recover to pre-Covid days, senior medic warns

The NHS may never be restored to pre-Covid levels of care, a leading doctor has warned.Dr Andrew Buist, of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Scotland warned it is going to take “many years” for the health service to recover from the impact of the pandemic – adding he is “not convinced we will ever get back to where we were”.His said Scotland’s hospitals “cannot hope to function” if the system for providing care in the community fails under the “immense” pressure resulting from the Covid pandemic.Dr Buist, chair of the BMA Scottish GP committee, added that he fears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Javid announces pre-departure tests for all travellers to England

Sajid Javid announced that pre-departure tests will be necessary for all travellers to UK, regardless of vaccination status. On Saturday (4 December) the Health Secretary gave a statement announcing that all international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure, in an attempt to fight the spread of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules and why has Nigeria been added to red list?

Testing rules for travellers to the UK will revert largely to where they were months ago, the health secretary has said.Airlines, holiday firms and cruise and ferry lines are aghast at the latest government U-turn, just a week after the red list was revived and testing rules toughened.Sajid Javid has also extended the red list, requiring travellers returning from Nigeria who arrive after 4am on Monday 6 December to go into hotel quarantine at a cost of thousands of pounds. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?The government has added extra Covid-19 checks for everyone aged 12...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

365K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy