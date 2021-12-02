ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan high school shooter charged

 3 days ago

Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push. The president is unveiling a winter...

michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To 'Murder As Many As Possible'

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
MICHIGAN STATE
1st case of Omicron variant found in America

Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push. The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions.
U.S. POLITICS
WREG

Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio

A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Essence

Black Job Applicant Says He Was Denied Employment Only After Refusing To Cut His Locs

Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
HAIR CARE
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Multiple Juveniles Arrested During Large Gathering, Fights Near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – 21 juveniles were arrested after large crowds gathered near Millennium Park Saturday evening, according to police. Around 9 p.m., the large crowd of young people showed up near Michigan and Washington. Police was on crowd control after a fight broke out in the large group. During the gathering, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm after bumping into another teen – leading to a dispute to where the offender pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the arm. The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Earlier, a CTA bus driver, while inspecting his bus for damages, was pushed and punched by two people. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. Area Three detectives were investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
uscannenbergmedia.com

Mishandling of a Black couple's home birth leads to 'Care Not Cops' protest

Protestors participated in a rally against the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday in response to LAPD and USC’s mishandling of a Black couple’s at-home childbirth. On Wednesday 2 p.m., outside of the Tutor Campus Center at USC, the Black Student Assembly organized a rally in support of Kayla Love, a USC graduate student, and Khari Jones, a couple who delivered a home birth on June 27.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Post

Gun capitalism — not 'ghost guns' or other trends — is to blame for gun violence

Andrew C. McKevitt is associate professor of history at Louisiana Tech University and author of "Consuming Japan: Popular Culture and the Globalizing of 1980s America." If you’ve heard of “ghost guns,” you may have begun to panic about an epidemic of untraceable firearms lacking a federally-mandated serial number and assembled from parts purchased online or 3-D-printed. A recent New York Times article warned that ghost guns “can be ordered by gang members, felons and even children,” and deemed the rising number of seized ghost guns a “crisis.” The head of a gun-safety organization called ghost guns “the biggest threat in the country right now.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

