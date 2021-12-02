Michigan high school shooter charged

CHICAGO (CBS) – 21 juveniles were arrested after large crowds gathered near Millennium Park Saturday evening, according to police. Around 9 p.m., the large crowd of young people showed up near Michigan and Washington. Police was on crowd control after a fight broke out in the large group. During the gathering, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm after bumping into another teen – leading to a dispute to where the offender pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the arm. The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Earlier, a CTA bus driver, while inspecting his bus for damages, was pushed and punched by two people. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. Area Three detectives were investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO