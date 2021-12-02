Editorial policy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On our site, we strive to maintain high journalistic standards in order to provide unique and quality articles and news to our readers. When you write for us, you agree to these terms and understand that if you do not comply with them, your article may be rejected by us. You...

Battalion Texas AM

Editorial: Respect student journalism

Respect is an Aggie Core Value. Plagiarism and copyright infringement are not. From national broadcasters to our own peers, The Battalion has faced too many instances in which our work has been stolen. And we’re tired of it. Student journalism is hard enough, from getting called “amateurs” to having doors...
EDUCATION
sandiegocountynews.com

Critical Race Theory Largely About White Parents Holding on to Mythologies

WASHINGTON, DC –-A recent NBC News research initiative found that in thirty-three cities and counties where white parents have fought their school systems to address topics that have been mislabeled as critical race theory, those school systems have become more petite and less white. A September 2021 report from NBC...
SOCIETY
#Copyscape
MSNBC

Republican social media trolls just suffered a major setback thanks to a federal judge

On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a new Texas law that would allow social media users censored for sharing certain viewpoints online to sue for reinstatement. It was a disappointment to Republicans in Texas and throughout the country, who have put large social media companies in their crosshairs because they falsely believe conservatives are unfairly oppressed online.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

BLM corporate donors silent on group's call to boycott 'white companies'

Some of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's biggest corporate donors have stayed silent after the group called on allies to only shop at Black-owned businesses this holiday season. The foundation, which is the nonprofit at the head of the Black Lives Matter movement, released a statement on Nov....
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Marketing
AFP

Twitter admits policy 'errors' after far-right abuse

Twitter's new picture permission policy was aimed at combating online abuse, but US activists and researchers said Friday that far-right backers have employed it to protect themselves from scrutiny and to harass opponents. Even the social network admitted the roll out of the rules, which say anyone can ask Twitter to take down images of themselves posted without their consent, was marred by malicious reports and its teams' own errors. It was just the kind of trouble anti-racism advocates worried was coming after the policy was announced this week. Their concerns were quickly validated, with anti-extremism researcher Kristofer Goldsmith tweeting a screenshot of a far-right call-to-action circulating on Telegram: "Due to the new privacy policy at Twitter, things now unexpectedly work more in our favor."
INTERNET

