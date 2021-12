Last Sunday, a Ford F-150 plowed through Wills Kinsley’s garage crushing his tools used to maintain and repair bikes within Trenton. Kinsley, who serves as Chief of Operations for Trenton Cycling Revolution, was then greeted with an outpouring of support from the community. There were offers to help Kinsley repair his garage, but Kinsley declined it. “Instead, insurance will cover that,” Kinsley said, “People want to know how to help. Well, we’ll redirect it to like something that’ll benefit everybody.”

