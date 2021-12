The New York Mets badly need to add at least two or three top-tier pieces to their rotation during the offseason. Their overall depth has been severely hit by injuries and free agency: Noah Syndergaard unexpectedly signed with the Los Angeles Angels, Rich Hill and Marcus Stroman are free agents, and there aren’t any assurances about the health of Jacob deGrom’s elbow. In addition, Joey Lucchesi won’t be available in 2022 as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.

