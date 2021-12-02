Climate change an existential threat to NM’s way of life

The County Council has indicated that sustainability and climate change are major factors regarding the Dakota Pacific proposal. 1,100 residential units and a hotel would involve 3,000-4,000 people. These people would be there 24/7 using showers, washing machines, dishwashers, heat or air conditioners. They would need schools for the children and they would have huge numbers of cars. Dakota Pacific’s original agreement with only office buildings would have fewer people with fewer cars, and they would not be open 24/7 using showers, washing machines, dishwashers, heat or air conditioners. They would not have children needing schools. The water usage and electricity with this proposal is not sustainable, and the cars would contribute to more pollution and congestion. This is certainly not the way to deal with climate change.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO