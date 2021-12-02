ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change an existential threat to NM’s way of life

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen denies that climate change is an existential threat (Journal, Nov. 6). He’s right about one thing: Climate change is not a meteor hurtling toward Earth. It’s far worse. If we do nothing, it’s infinitely more likely that we’ll experience a self-inflicted climate catastrophe than a doomsday...

arcamax.com

Climate change's impact on the wine industry

Climate change directly affects many aspects of our lives—including what some of us may drink on a Saturday night. Stacker curated a list of how climate change affects the wine industry and how wineries are working to combat climate change. To round out our reporting, we also sought the perspective of experts in viticulture and the wine industry. We spoke, for example, to the authors of a2019 studyon climate change and viticulture, Associate Professor of Geography at the University of South Alabama Steven Schultze and Associate Professor of the Department of Horticulture at Michigan State University Paolo Sabbatini. Additionally, we sought the perspective of a small-business winery directly affected by climate change,Silver Thread Vineyards. Shannon Brock is the co-owner and estate manager of Silver Thread, located on Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The International Wineries for Climate Action also provided additional background information.
news-graphic.com

4 New Ways Agriculture is Fighting Climate Change

(StatePoint) Agriculture contributes about 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the United Nations. And while the sector is a key contributor to climate change, it is also vulnerable to its effects -- with climate-related impacts such as droughts, flooding and longer fire seasons posing increasingly serious challenges to farmers and ranchers around the world.
Phys.org

Climate change is making one of the world's strongest currents flow faster

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the only ocean current that circumnavigates the planet, is speeding up. For the first time, scientists are able to tell that this is happening by taking advantage of a decades-long set of observational records. Researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, Woods...
Lancaster Online

The urgency of climate change [opinion]

Despite all the evidence that global warming is a major problem, some people still believe it isn’t real. However, within the last year, more people have begun to realize that it is a genuine issue that needs to be corrected before it’s too late. One of the biggest warning signs is what is happening to the oceans.
The Independent

Satellite image shows how vital ocean current is affected by climate crisis

A satellite image shows a major ocean current that is speeding up due to climate change.The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which sweeps around the abyss off Antarctica, is the only ocean current that circumnavigates the planet.Researchers used satellite measurements of sea-surface height and data collected by the global network of ocean floats called Argo to detect a trend in Southern Ocean upper layer velocity that had been hidden to scientists until now.The researchers found that prevailing westerly winds have sped up as the climate warms. Models show that the wind speedup does not change the ocean currents much. Rather,...
bizjournals

How Israel’s climate tech ecosystem is built to combat climate change

As the leaders of the world conclude the 26th Conference of Parties on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, nations have once again been called on to work together to implement meaningful progress to combat climate change in a manner that has a global reach. The recent Climate...
Park Record

Letters, Dec. 1-3: Approving development proposal is not the way to deal with climate change

The County Council has indicated that sustainability and climate change are major factors regarding the Dakota Pacific proposal. 1,100 residential units and a hotel would involve 3,000-4,000 people. These people would be there 24/7 using showers, washing machines, dishwashers, heat or air conditioners. They would need schools for the children and they would have huge numbers of cars. Dakota Pacific’s original agreement with only office buildings would have fewer people with fewer cars, and they would not be open 24/7 using showers, washing machines, dishwashers, heat or air conditioners. They would not have children needing schools. The water usage and electricity with this proposal is not sustainable, and the cars would contribute to more pollution and congestion. This is certainly not the way to deal with climate change.
The Daily Telegram

Climate change challenges Michigan’s power delivery

LANSING — Michigan utilities are struggling to provide reliable energy to customers as storms become more frequent and severe. This past summer, Consumers Energy officials said they saw their sixth-worst storm ever for the number of people losing power. The company replaced 1,600 utility poles in its aftermath, said Joshua Paciorek, the West Michigan media relations specialist for the company.
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
