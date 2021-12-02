ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors still buying dips [Video]

Travel stocks rebound as analysts tell investors to 'buy the dip'

Travel and leisure stocks are up across the board even after the Biden Administration announced increased international travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant. Analysts believe that yesterday's drop was overstated as more information arrives regarding the new variant. JPMorgan said the sell-off presented an "opportunity to buy the dip in cyclicals, commodities and reopening themes," while CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to buy stocks like Disney (DIS +3.0%) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN +5.9%) before "omicron becomes nothing more than a running nose for the vaccinated."
Still go slow [Video]

WHO declares Omi "Very High Risk" Rally on new information. Now sell. Quick question, why are our politicians constantly saying Australia is best in the world at everything?. Something is going off the rails in this country. Oh, you already noticed!. The above trend is huge in the USA, and...
7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
4 Cryptos to Buy at an Early Growth Stage

Just like equities, investors can have a diversified portfolio within the cryptocurrency space. There are some established cryptos to buy that provide stability in terms of returns. On the other hand, there are altcoins that can be considered high-beta investments. It’s not uncommon for venture capitalists to get 100 times...
How to trade volatile markets [Video]

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Top 2 Discounted Tech Stocks I’d Buy in December

The Canadian market came crashing down in the last week of November. Still, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up over 15% on the year. The new COVID-19 variant only added fuel to the fire in the last week of November. The Canadian stock market was already sliding when news broke of the new variant. With all the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the market end December at a loss.
Clover Health: Roles Reversed As Institutions Buy The Dip And Retail Investors Bottle Out

15 out of 20 top institutional shareholders are buying CLOV at the dip. Last month, Clover Health (CLOV) provided mixed Q3 results, failing to impress cynical Wall Street analysts covering the fledgling insurance company. Management's decision to raise $300 million in new equity wasn't reassuring either, making leadership appear doubtful on the ticker's performance, a premise that I won't deny, but at the same time, if true, would understand. The ticker has been a vanguard for retail investors and institutional short sellers since its IPO, resembling a tug of war between the two, fuelled by social, economic, and political considerations, creating volatility that unriddles management's decision to raise capital. The company's mission to achieve equity and enhance social access to healthcare resonated well with retail investors, a young and emerging force in the market today. CLOV often trends on Reddit, the home of meme-trading. The company's management is one of the few to accept live online questions from the public, unsurprisingly via the Reddit platform. Institutional short selling is, in my view, a clouded reaction to the public's interest. Because of the different variables influencing CLOV's shares, combined with historical volatility, the prudent decision was to issue shares today rather than risk more dilutions when the company is more hard-pressed for cash.
