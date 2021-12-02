Investors still buying dips [Video]

15 out of 20 top institutional shareholders are buying CLOV at the dip. Last month, Clover Health (CLOV) provided mixed Q3 results, failing to impress cynical Wall Street analysts covering the fledgling insurance company. Management's decision to raise $300 million in new equity wasn't reassuring either, making leadership appear doubtful on the ticker's performance, a premise that I won't deny, but at the same time, if true, would understand. The ticker has been a vanguard for retail investors and institutional short sellers since its IPO, resembling a tug of war between the two, fuelled by social, economic, and political considerations, creating volatility that unriddles management's decision to raise capital. The company's mission to achieve equity and enhance social access to healthcare resonated well with retail investors, a young and emerging force in the market today. CLOV often trends on Reddit, the home of meme-trading. The company's management is one of the few to accept live online questions from the public, unsurprisingly via the Reddit platform. Institutional short selling is, in my view, a clouded reaction to the public's interest. Because of the different variables influencing CLOV's shares, combined with historical volatility, the prudent decision was to issue shares today rather than risk more dilutions when the company is more hard-pressed for cash.

