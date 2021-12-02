Murrey math lines: USD/CHF, gold

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAs we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at...

www.fxstreet.com

actionforex.com

USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s fall from 0.9372 continued last week but turned sideway after hitting 0.9156. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside, below 0.9156 will target 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925. Nevertheless, break of 0.9271 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9372.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: A Key Bearish Trend Line Is Forming With Resistance Near 1.1325

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair is slowly moving lower and is trading below the 1.1320 level. There was also a break below the 1.1300 zone and a close below the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1325 on the hourly chart.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Languishes on Previous Trend Line

The euro went back and forth on Wednesday as we continue to respect the previous trend line that was part of the descending channel. At this point, the market looked bullish yet again during the session but fell apart just like it did the previous day, showing that the euro seemingly cannot get off of its back. The 1.14 level above is an area that a lot of people will be looking to for resistance, and it is worth noting that during the trading session on Wednesday, Jerome Powell did not walk back some of his more hawkish comments. Because of this, the US dollar started to see some strength against multiple currencies, not just the euro.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Continue to Threaten Major Trend Line

Gold markets rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session on Monday, only to give up gains and go looking towards the uptrend line. The uptrend line that I have marked on the chart is somewhat important, but I think the biggest take away from this chart is that we are trying to grind sideways after a massive selloff. We had formed a massive, inverted hammer on Friday, so if we were to turn around and break above the top of that candlestick, that would be a very bullish sign. In other words, we would need to take out the $1820 level.
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3321; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3125. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3445. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3535.
investing.com

USD/CHF In An Uptrend

USD/CHF traded higher on Wednesday, breaking above yesterday’s high, at around 0.9344. That said, the advance was temporarily stopped near the 0.9368 barrier, marked by the peak of Sept. 30. Overall, the pair continues to print higher highs and higher lows above the upside support line drawn from the low of Nov. 9, and thus, we would consider the short-term picture to be positive.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD tests resistance zone

Since late Wednesday's trading session, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate has been testing the resistance of the 1.2830/1.2837 zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour simple moving average and the zone that is located at the 1.2800 mark. In a scenario where the rate passes the resistance zone...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to grind higher towards $1,850

Gold is trading back around the $1,800 round-figure mark. XAU/USD could rise as high as $1,850, FXSTreet’s Haresh Menghani reports. “In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the focus will remain on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing gold's intraday momentum on the last day of the week.”
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: 200-DMA, sour sentiment test XAU/USD rebound

Gold struggles to extend bounce off four-month-old support, retreats of late. Fed fund futures rally despite negative surprise from US NFP. Virus woes escalate, Sino-American tensions also underpin risk-off mood. Gold (XAU/USD) retreats below $1,800, easing to $1,781 amid Monday’s initial Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in over...
FXStreet.com

XAU/USD – Gold driven by falling bond yields

After the gold price fell heavily at the beginning of the week following Powell’s nomination to return to the position of Fed chair for a second term, gold has finally found support in the uptrend line around 1,780, and has now breached 1,800 on the risk-off mood that dominates markets today.
FXStreet.com

Market update: USD and Yields bid, stocks and gold sink

USD (USDIndex 96.36) testing 16-mth highs; rallied on Powell’s re-nomination & Brainard as Vice FED Chair. Commodity & EM Currencies pressured particularly. Stocks weaker partic. Tech stocks, Banks hold up.(Nasdaq -1.26%). Yields bid, Gold & Oil crashed further. Covid concerns grip Europe as winter dawns. US Yields (10yr trades at...
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Awaits US NFP to overcome Doji, 200-DMA barriers

USD/CHF stays mildly offered following the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation. 200-DMA challenges the sellers, key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the upside filters. Firmer Momentum line sustained trading beyond the key SMA, trend line favor buyers. USD/CHF justifies Thursday’s bearish Doji while printing a 0.08% intraday loss around 0.9200...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to slide towards $1,750 on strong NFP report

Gold slumped to its weakest level in a year at $1,761 on Thursday but recovered above $1,770 early Friday. Will XAU/USD break critical $1,760 support on US NFP? A robust report will weigh on the yellow metal, FXSTreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Strong NFP figures to embolden Fed’s tightening calls despite...
FXStreet.com

Patterns: Alibaba, silver

On Tuesday, November 30, the stock price of Alibaba passed the 2018 and 2019 low levels at $129.70. The decline occurred, as the rate passed the support of the 50-day simple moving average at the $160.00 level. In the meantime, the rate has been declining from its all-time-high level booked on October 27 2020 in a channel down pattern.
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron, UK GDP. Time to retire "transitory" – these hawkish words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when referring to inflation have served as the tiebreaker in favor of the dollar. Fears of the Omicron covid variant have been intermixed with hope that it isn't as scary as initially thought. Apart from the virus, US inflation and UK GDP stand out. Read more...
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY analysis: Trades near 150.50

Since the last attempt to break out of the channel down pattern, the GBP/JPY rate has been trading in limbo around the 150.50 mark. Initially, it might appear that the rate is trading sideways. However, an in-depth look reveals that the pair has been forming a minor triangle pattern. Namely, the range of trading is decreasing until either buyers or sellers would take over and cause a break out in the form of a sharp move either up or down.
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to negate near-term bearish bias above $1,792

Gold price is trying hard to build on Wednesday’s rebound. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD could resume the rebound on golden cross confirmation. Markets likely to remain on the edge amid Omicron woes. “Should the risk recovery gain traction in the sessions ahead, then the dollar could extend the...
actionforex.com

USD/CHF To Test Key Support

The US dollar stabilized after Jerome Powell hinted at speeding up the taper pace. The break below 0.9270 has put the rally on hold. The support has turned into resistance with the latest rebound fading. But a bullish divergence suggests a loss of momentum in the retracement as the price...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to paint a bearish picture, November lows still in sight

Gold is edging higher toward $1,790. However, in the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet. “Investors remain in a wait-and-see mode, awaiting fresh updates on the Omicron variant and day 2 of Powell’s testimony for fresh trading impetus. The US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI will provide fresh hints on the economic performance ahead of Friday’s all-important Nonfarm Payrolls data.”
