Murrey math lines: USD/CHF, gold

The euro went back and forth on Wednesday as we continue to respect the previous trend line that was part of the descending channel. At this point, the market looked bullish yet again during the session but fell apart just like it did the previous day, showing that the euro seemingly cannot get off of its back. The 1.14 level above is an area that a lot of people will be looking to for resistance, and it is worth noting that during the trading session on Wednesday, Jerome Powell did not walk back some of his more hawkish comments. Because of this, the US dollar started to see some strength against multiple currencies, not just the euro.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO