ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with oil output rise, as U.S. pressure trumps virus scare

By Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVxoz_0dBwrLFT00

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies agreed on Thursday to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite fears that a U.S. release from crude reserves and the new Omicron coronavirus variant would lead to a fresh oil price rout.

Benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 after the deal was reported, before recovering some ground to trade around$70 a barrel. It is now well below October's three-year highs above $86 but still more than 30% up on the start of 2021.

The United States has repeatedly pushed OPEC+ to accelerate output hikes as U.S. gasoline prices soared and President Joe Biden's approval ratings slid. Faced with rebuffals, Washington said last week it and other consumers would release reserves.

Fearing another supply glut, sources said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, considered a range of options in talks on Thursday, including pausing their January hike of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) or increasing output by less than the monthly plan.

But any such move would have put OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and other U.S. allies in the Gulf, on a collision course with Washington. Instead, the group rolled over its existing deal to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd.

"Politics triumphs over economics. Consumer countries mounted enough pressure," said veteran OPEC observer Gary Ross. "But weaker prices now will only mean stronger later."

Ahead of the talks, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk indicated there might be flexibility in the U.S. release of reserves, telling Reuters on Wednesday that Biden's administration could adjust the timing if oil prices dropped substantially. read more

OPEC+ remains concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could once again drive down demand. Surging infections have prompted renewed restrictions in Europe and the Omicron variant has already led to new clamp downs on some international travel.

"We have to closely monitor the market to see the real effect of Omicron," one OPEC+ delegate said after the talks.

OPEC+ ministers are next scheduled to meet on Jan. 4, but the group indicated in a statement that they could meet again before then if the market situation demanded.

Before this week's talks Saudi Arabia and Russia, the biggest producers in OPEC+, had both said there was no need for a knee-jerk reaction.

Commenting after the OPEC+ decision, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the oil market was balanced and global oil demand was slowly rising.

OPEC+ has been gradually unwinding record cuts agreed last year when demand cratered due to the pandemic, slashing output by about 10 million bpd, or 10% of global supply. Those cuts have since been scaled back to about 3.8 million bpd.

But OPEC+ has regularly failed to meet its output targets, producing about 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says. read more

The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee is scheduled for Jan. 3, while the next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is Jan. 4, a source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnvG7_0dBwrLFT00
Reuters Graphics

Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Republicans alarmed after Biden official floats ban on crude oil exports

House Republicans were alarmed after a Biden administration official floated a ban on crude oil exports. Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger of Texas led a letter with 61 of their House GOP colleagues to Secretaries Jennifer Granholm and Gina Raimondo. "President Biden’s war on American energy continues with his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

A blow to the 'directed-energy' Havana Syndrome case

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. It’s not often that a paragraph stops your host in his tracks (and leads me to Slack colleagues about it), but this one from The New York Times’ JULIAN BARNES and ADAM GOLDMAN sure did. Writing about the CIA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

OPEC in the age of Omicron

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. But in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alexander Novak
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Omicron
api.org

Four Things to Know About Crude Oil and Gasoline Prices

For months, the Biden administration has been in a quandary over elevated gasoline prices – at their highest levels since 2014. Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged White House frustration this week because they believe downticks in crude oil markets haven’t immediately or completely been reflected at fuel pumps. Unfortunately, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ managed to stabilize oil prices after what had been an incredibly volatile week, with the cartel adding plenty of caveats to its decision to stick to its plan vis-a-vis oil production increases. Friday, December 3rd, 2021. The most anticipated event of the week - a decision from OPEC+ on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

Oil Down 6th Week in Row Despite Optimism Over OPEC Move

Investing.com - Oil prices fell back on Friday, posting a sixth straight weekly loss, despite OPEC signalling that it was ready to pull back on production at any time if fears over the Omicron continued to hurt demand for energy. After closing lower for five days in six, crude prices...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

Bad News is Good News for Oil Prices?

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/bad-news-is-good-news-for-oil-prices. You {may|might} have noticed dropping gas prices near where you live, all around the world gas prices are dropping to unprecedented levels. Since the beginning of 2015 prices have dropped below $1 per gallon. The question is, how are these gas prices going to affect all of us?
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Oil Stocks Now? Risk-Reward Dynamics, Explained

In a major respite for consumers globally, crude oil prices have come down. Meanwhile, falling energy prices haven’t been pleasant news for oil and gas producers, and their stock prices have also followed crude oil lower. Would it make sense to buy oil stocks now and which energy stocks look like good buys? Here are the risk-reward dynamics of investing in oil stocks.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy