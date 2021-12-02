ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

High stakes for outgoing Honduras president Hernandez

By Moises AVILA, ANDY BUCHANAN, Handout, Orlando SIERRA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AIAf_0dBwqk5J00
Juan Orlando Hernandez's reign as president of Honduras ends in January /POOL/AFP/File

Juan Orlando Hernandez faces an uncertain future when his scandal-marred reign as Honduras president ends in January, along with the immunity from prosecution that the position gave him.

His National Party (PN) presidential candidate Nasry Asfuera has conceded defeat to leftist Xiomara Castro, who will be sworn in as her country's first ever woman president in less than two months.

Hernandez, 53, told AFP earlier this year that he intends to "step away from public life" to write his memoirs.

But US prosecutors have accused Hernandez of protecting drug traffickers in exchange for bribes.

"He's been under investigation since 2004... he runs the risk that (the US) requests his extradition," Ernesto Paz Aguilar, a former foreign minister, told AFP.

His brother Tony, a former PN legislator, is already serving a life sentence in the US for drug trafficking.

"The general rule is that the United States doesn't take any measures against presidents," said Paz Aguilar.

"There's no formal accusation" in the US but "he was mentioned as a co-conspirator in his brother's case," said Reina Rivera, an analyst and human rights defender.

- 'No laws' -

Until recently, the US was a keen and close ally.

While the opposition and international observers questioned Hernandez's 2017 re-election, the US was the first country to congratulate him.

Washington also saluted his efforts to combat drug trafficking and he helped extradite several drug barons to face trial in the US.

But several of them then accused Hernandez of involvement in the illicit trade.

He denies that and insists the accusations are motivated by "revenge."

Should US prosecutors launch a case, Castro, who branded Hernandez a "narco-dictator", would be unlikely to protect him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEj29_0dBwqk5J00
Hondurans don't expect Juan Orlando Hernandez to face trial, either at home or abroad /Honduran Presidency/AFP/File

"One way out (from extradition) would be if they open a trial here... when a person has a pending trial in Honduras, they cannot be extradited," said Rivera.

In a case that has since been buried, Honduran prosecutors claimed Hernandez's 2013 election campaign benefited from embezzled funds.

But the opposition has also accused him of corruption linked to the acquisition of infrastructure and supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Hondurans don't expect Hernandez to face trial, either at home or abroad.

"If he committed crimes he has to pay for it," said Kenia Maldonado, 32, a street vendor.

"The problem is that here there are no laws, no-one can do anything to him here. There are laws for the poor but not for the rich."

Oscar Edmundo Arzu, 59, does not think Hernandez will be extradited.

"How could he not realize what his brother was involved in? But if the gringos (US) had sufficient evidence against him, they would already have asked for his extradition," he told AFP in central Tegucigalpa.

- 'Toxic' -

Another option for Hernandez would be to flee into exile, away from the reach of either Honduran or US justice "but his options are limited," said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue.

"He is toxic and surely would be unwelcome in most countries."

There is one place that he would likely find a safe haven.

"The strong relationship that Hernandez has with (Nicaragua President) Daniel Ortega could mean an escape from his complicated legal situation," said Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies.

Ortega is a pariah in Washington's eyes and the two countries have no diplomatic relations.

Hernandez's first foreign visit after he was elected was to see Ortega and should he go there, he wouldn't be alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Muktd_0dBwqk5J00
Juan Orlando Hernandez would likely find a safe haven in Nicaragua /AFP/File

"There is precedent in two former El Salvador presidents that were given a Nicaraguan refuge having been accused of corruption: Mauricio Funes and Salvador Sanchez Ceren," added Irias.

Nicaragua granted Sanchez Ceren citizenship in July, having already done so for Funes in 2019, meaning neither can be extradited to El Salvador to face charges.

"The realistic option is Nicaragua, it's one the gringos would probably accept," said Paz Aguilar.

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

New president in Honduras brings hope to migrants for a safe return home

With hundreds of thousands of Hondurans detained at the border this year alone, many are wondering if the election of Honduras’ first female president - Xiomara Castro - will impact immigration. In the last 12 months, nearly 330,000 Hondurans have been apprehended trying to cross into the U.S. Its estimated...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Honduras president congratulates leftist successor

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has congratulated Xiomara Castro, who will become the first woman to govern the country, on her electoral victory. With over half of the votes counted, the National Electoral Council put Castro in first place against Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the ruling right-wing National Party. "The results reflect that Mrs. Xiomara Castro won the elections. I want to congratulate her for her electoral triumph," said Hernandez in a message broadcast to the nation on Wednesday. "I congratulate the Honduran people for the massive turnout in the elections... democracy has been strengthened. It has been an example for the world."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Honduras elects first female president

Former Honduras first lady Xiomara Castro is set to become the country's first female president, after the ruling party conceded defeat in the country's elections on Tuesday night, per AP. Why it matters: The democratic socialist and her Libre Party have broken a 12-year run for the conservative National Party,...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Tough Road Ahead For Honduras's 'First Woman President'

Once Xiomara Castro's expected election victory is confirmed, making her Honduras's first woman president, she will immediately face a daunting panorama of challenges. With more than half of the votes counted, experts say Castro's 20 percentage point lead is "irreversible." Here AFP looks at the toughest obstacles Castro is likely...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xiomara Castro
Person
Daniel Ortega
wearebreakingnews.com

Elections In Honduras: Why Xiomara Castro Leads The Count And What Is At Stake

The distance had to be overwhelming to avoid a crisis. In a country without a second electoral round, with distrust in its electoral institutions and with the open wound of the 2009 coup, the difference in votes between the left-wing candidate, Xiomara Castro, and the government’s candidate, the conservative Nasry Asfura, it had to be clear to avoid a dangerous fight for the votes. And so it has happened, according to the latest poll data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduras#Extradition#Drug Trafficking#National Party#Pn#Hondurans
AFP

Former first lady set to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist former first lady Xiomara Castro appeared set to become the first woman president of Honduras after taking a commanding lead over the ruling party candidate, partial election results showed on Monday. With just over half of votes counted, the opposition leader had taken more than 53 percent with a lead of almost 20 percentage points over the conservative National Party's Nasry Asfura, according to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count. Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was deposed from the presidency in a coup in 2009, claimed victory late on Sunday, even as the CNE said no result will be announced until the last vote is counted. "Good night, we've won," Castro told supporters, promising to lead "a reconciliation government" in a country wracked by violent crime, drug trafficking, rampant corruption and large-scale migration to the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
101 WIXX

Honduras set for woman president as leftist Castro declares victory

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran opposition leader Xiomara Castro declared victory in Sunday’s presidential election as initial results pointed to a landslide win that would put the left back in power for the first time since her husband was ousted in a coup 12 years ago. With nearly 45% of votes...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
ktwb.com

Rivals for Honduras presidency hold final rallies before vote eyed by Taiwan, China

TEGUCIGALPA(Reuters) – The top two contenders to be the next president of Honduras held boisterous final rallies over the weekend, one week ahead of an election that could end diplomatic support for Taiwan in the Central American country if the leftist candidate wins. Should poll leader Xiomara Castro, of the...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy