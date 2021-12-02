ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rookie Elijah Mitchell becomes pleasant surprise for 49ers

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL's...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell goes from sixth-round pick to Adrian Peterson comparisons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and with the strength to match, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams isn't easily moved. Which is why his short list of running backs who have left a lasting, physical impact on him consists of two: future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and 49ers rookie Elijah Mitchell. That Peterson, who accidentally decleated Williams when he was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, is one of those names is no surprise.
NFL
Daily Iberian

Mitchell plays through pain in rookie season with 49ers

Elijah Mitchell plays through the pain. The former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star has dealt with four notable injuries during his rookie season in the NFL, including needing surgery this past week for a fractured finger suffered Monday. Yet, the San Francisco 49ers running back is only listed...
NFL
NESN

Elijah Mitchell inactive for Week 11 against the Jaguars

Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the 49ers Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mitchell is dealing with a broken finger and a rib injury. It’s not surprising that Mitchell is out, considering Coach Kyle Shanahan was non-committal about Mitchell’s status leading up to the game this week. In addition, Mitchell was unable to participate in practice this week, aside from some light running. This season, Mitchell leads the team with 560 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 80 yards per game. JaMycal Hasty is also inactive for Sunday’s game, so it looks like Jeff Wilson will be filling the void. The 49ers rank 18th in the NFL with 1,061 total rushing yards.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
NBC Sports

49ers will be without rookie RB Mitchell against Jaguars

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has officially been ruled out for the 49ers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mitchell carried the ball a career-high 27 times Monday in the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 91 yards, but now has a fractured finger. The sixth-round draft pick has exceeded expectations this season, taking over as the 49ers' starting running back. He's one of a small handful of 49ers rookies who have contributed this season.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers vs. Seahawks bumped from prime time; Elijah Mitchell iffy to play vs. Vikings

Two seasons after their winner-take-all battle for the NFC West title was moved to a Sunday night, the 49ers and Seahawks have been bumped from prime time because both teams’ chances of winning the division are comically slim. San Francisco (5-5) and Seattle (3-7), scheduled to play on “Sunday Night...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers could have Dre Greenlaw, Dee Ford on Sunday; Elijah Mitchell returns to practice

The 49ers’ resurgent defense should have reinforcements Sunday when San Francisco faces the Vikings’ seventh-ranked offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Wednesday that inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and pass rusher Dee Ford (back) would return from extended absences to play against Minnesota. Greenlaw, whose practice window was opened last week, has been sidelined since he underwent surgery after the season opener. Ford, who will return to practice Thursday, has missed the past four games due to a flareup of his ongoing back issues.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Ap
Mercury News

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which he did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers’ Jeff Wilson will start with Elijah Mitchell sidelined

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Running back Jeff Wilson will make his first start against the Jaguars on Sunday since he ended 2020 by rushing for 259 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the final two regular-season games. Wilson will start with rookie Elijah Mitchell, the team’s leading rusher, officially sidelined with...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers RB Mitchell active for pivotal clash with Vikings

Elijah Mitchell was limited in practice all week, but the rookie running back is active for the 49ers' pivotal clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Mitchell is dealing with a fractured right middle finger, and had surgery last week to insert a pin. He entered the weekend as questionable for the huge NFC showdown, but the 49ers felt comfortable clearing him.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers on Friday: Elijah Mitchell could face Vikings with pin in broken finger

Running back Elijah Mitchell practiced in a blue jersey all week, which serves as a warning that he is not to be touched during practice. That could change Sunday when the 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium, where it’s possible the team’s leading rusher could be available after missing just one game following surgery to insert a pin in a broken finger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ninernoise.com

49ers vs. Vikings: Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw active for Week 12

The 49ers are receiving a couple of reinforcements for Week 12 versus the Vikings with Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell coming back from injuries. It might seem like a foreign concept for San Francisco 49ers fans, especially after what’s happened in recent years. But the Niners are actually getting somewhat...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Elijah Mitchell playing today vs. the Vikings?

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell play in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings as he battles both a finger and rib injury? Let’s take a look at the latest updates on Mitchell, whether we can expect to see him Sunday, and what options the 49ers have if he is inactive.
NFL
49erswebzone

What Kyle Shanahan said about Elijah Mitchell’s availability for 49ers-Vikings

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hope to have running back Elijah Mitchell available for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, the team hoped to have him available this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was inactive.
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings

Sunday was a disaster for the Vikings. They lost star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off with a shoulder injury; quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up under right guard before a crucial fourth-down play on the goal line, forcing the Vikings to take a timeout before an incompletion; and they lost to a team they are competing with for a playoff berth.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers expect Elijah Mitchell to play on Sunday

Running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to be back in the 49ers lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Mitchell didn’t play last week after breaking his finger and having surgery to put a pin in it, but he was able to practice this week and drew a questionable tag on Friday. Multiple reports indicate that the 49ers expect to have him back in action.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

94 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been nominated for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. The rookie rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the 49ers' 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy