NHL

Penguins' Kris Letang: Helpers in consecutive outings

 3 days ago

Letang managed an assist, three shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and four PIM...

Tristan Jarry gets 2nd consecutive shutout as Penguins beat Maple Leafs

The Penguins never specifically admitted they considered bringing in a new starting goaltender this past summer. And they never specifically denied it either. “Anywhere we think we that can upgrade and we make it work (salary) cap-wise, we’ll certainly look at,” general manager Ron Hextall said on July 28, the first day of the NHL’s free agent signing period. “Whatever position it might be.”
nhltraderumor.com

Are the Habs interested in Kris Letang?

The Montreal Canadiens playoff hopes are likely over for the 2022 NHL season, so NHL trade rumors have already started on what will the Habs do in the offseason. Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports states that GM Marc Bergevin or whomever is the next GM of the Montreal Canadiens, one of their first offseason moves will be to improve Montreal’s defensive corps and target Kris Letang.
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Pair of helpers in loss

Kapanen generated two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens. Kapanen hasn't missed a game this season and the continuity has helped him garner five goals and five assists over the last month, a 15-game stretch. The Finn is rocking a 61.7 Corsi percentage which goes to show that he's helping the Penguins dominant puck possession when he's on the ice.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Generates power-play assist

Letang logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames. Letang was steady at both ends of the ice in Monday's contest. The defenseman didn't record a multi-point effort in November, but he's collected a goal and seven assists in his last 14 games. For the season, Letang has 12 points, 44 shots, 45 hits, 30 blocks and a plus-2 rating in 18 appearances.
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Generates helper in loss

Rodrigues notched an assist, fired six shots on goal, levied four hits and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Rodrigues set up a Teddy Blueger goal a minute into the second period. With Bryan Rust (lower body) on injured reserve, Rodrigues has ascended to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. That fruitful role has seen Rodrigues pick up a goal and an assist in the last four games. The 28-year-old is up to 16 points, 76 shots, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 23 appearances overall. He'll remain a solid depth forward in fantasy while playing in the Penguins' top six.
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Collects helper Saturday

Dumoulin recorded an assist, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. Dumoulin set up the opening tally by Jake Guentzel at 2:19 of the second period. The assist was Dumoulin's second in 11 games since he returned from the league's COVID-19 protocols. The 30-year-old blueliner has three helpers, 23 shots on net, 23 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 19 contests overall.
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Offers helper

Kurashev produced an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Kurashev turned a negative into a positive after the Blackhawks killed his minor penalty for holding. He retrieved a loose puck and set up Alex DeBrincat for the latter's second tally of the contest. Kurashev has five assists, 23 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-4 rating in 16 contests, and the Swiss winger won't carry much fantasy appeal while in a bottom-six role.
Kraken's Carson Soucy: Helpers in consecutive contests

Soucy logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. Soucy has assists in each of the last two games since he was healthy scratched versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday. The Alberta native is up to four points, 19 shots on net, 31 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 12 contests. He likely has a little more offensive upside than his main competition for playing time, Haydn Fleury, but neither blueliner has much fantasy appeal.
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Chips in with helper

Strome recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canucks. Strome earned the secondary helper on Brandon Hagel's lone tally in the contest. The 24-year-old Strome has gotten on the scoresheet in two of the last four games, though he's still at just three points in 11 outings overall. The Ontario native has added 19 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating, and it appears interim head coach Derek King will give him more of a chance to succeed than former bench boss Jeremy Colliton did early in the season.
Oilers' Kris Russell: Set for increased role

Russell will likely take on a more significant role with the Oilers missing three defensemen to injury. Darnell Nurse (finger) and Slater Koekkoek (lower body) are both out for multiple weeks, and Duncan Keith (upper body) was injured in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. Russell was forced to play 23:13 in the contest, by far his highest ice time of the season. With the Oilers facing absences to their three best left-shot blueliners, Russell will likely need to play top-four minutes in the near term. He's collected an assist, 18 blocked shots, eight shots on net and a plus-2 rating in seven contests this year. He's unlikely to add much offense, but the boost in ice time could give him some short-term value in deep fantasy formats.
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Helpers in consecutive contests

Stutzle recorded an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. Stutzle now has assists in each of the last two games and points in three out of the last four. The 19-year-old hasn't found much puck luck yet, shooting 3.1 percent with one goal, seven assists, 32 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 17 contests. The good news for discouraged fantasy managers: he'll continue to be given plenty of chances to succeed in a top-six role.
Predators' Roman Josi: Enjoys two-point outing

Josi registered a goal and an assist with five shots and three blocks in Friday's 4-2 win over New Jersey. Josi opened the scoring 7:31 into the game, snapping a shot past Jonathan Bernier from the left circle during a 4-on-4, then he assisted on a second-period tally by Philip Tomasino. Josi also produced a plus-2 rating after being hung with a minus-9 mark over his previous four contests.
Sharks' Adin Hill: Perfect in relief outing

Hill stopped 16 shots in relief of James Reimer in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Hill entered the game midway through the second period -- by then, the damage was already done, but he prevented the Maple Leafs from padding their lead. Hill trimmed his GAA to 2.93 with an .897 save percentage in 10 appearances. Head coach Bob Boughner has leaned on Reimer a bit more recently, but Hill is likely due for a start Sunday in Chicago.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Provides helper in win

Crosby registered an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders. Crosby set up Kasperi Kapanen for the game's only goal at 16:41 of the second period. The 34-year-old Crosby has struggled a bit since a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. He's at three points, 21 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in eight contests. His helper Friday ended a three-game point drought, but the star center will likely turn things around soon.
