NHL

Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Tallies in loss Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Blueger scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-0 Loss to the Penguins

This time it wasn’t the Toronto Maple Leafs on the winning side of a shutout. The Pittsburgh Penguins turned the tables and beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night. It was the second shutout Penguin’s goalie Tristan Jarry has had in a row. In his last game, his team held the Montreal Canadiens to zero goals as his team won 6-0.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

CanucksArmy post game: Travis Green believes the team looked slow in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks began an uber-important five-game road trip on Wednesday evening as they faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Unfortunately, the Canucks were not good enough on Wednesday night and lost 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They were a step behind and Travis Green said his team was simply “not fast enough,” in the game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Terrific again Wednesday

Jarry made 36 saves in a 4-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday. He carried a shutout to the 14:52 mark of the third when Bo Horvat drove the net around Kris Letang and put in a backhand. Jarry has started to silence critics with his ever-improving performance. He has allowed just two goals on 121 shots since allowing a second-period goal against Buffalo on Nov. 16.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Tallies lone goal in win

Kapanen scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders. Kapanen tallied at 16:41 of the second period in what was an otherwise a goalie duel between the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin and the Penguins' Tristan Jarry. The goal was Kapanen's fifth of the year and his first game-winner. He's added seven helpers, 46 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Generates helper in loss

Rodrigues notched an assist, fired six shots on goal, levied four hits and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Rodrigues set up a Teddy Blueger goal a minute into the second period. With Bryan Rust (lower body) on injured reserve, Rodrigues has ascended to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. That fruitful role has seen Rodrigues pick up a goal and an assist in the last four games. The 28-year-old is up to 16 points, 76 shots, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 23 appearances overall. He'll remain a solid depth forward in fantasy while playing in the Penguins' top six.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Scoring Woes; Where are Carter and Blueger Lines?

The numbers are staggering. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan shuffled his lines before the Saturday showdown against the Vancouver Canucks not on a whim but a near extreme lack of production. From goals to scoring chances, the Penguins are currently a one-line team. And that doesn’t bode well. Of...
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Flames' Dillon Dube: Tallies opening goal

Dube scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. Dube got things started early, scoring just 1:19 into the contest. The 23-year-old hasn't had a lot of shooting luck this year, as this was just his second tally on 45 shots -- that's a 4.4 percent conversion rate. He's added seven assists, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating while often playing in a third-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tallies on breakaway

Larkin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Coyotes. Larkin struck in the first period on a pass from Lucas Raymond. The 25-year-old Larkin is on a five-game point streak, during which he's collected five goals and two assists. The star center has nine tallies, seven helpers, 53 shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 contests overall as a key producer in the Red Wings' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Tallies in win

Janmark scored a goal on a game-high nine shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Janmark was a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's contest, but he was arguably the most involved he's been in any game this year. The Swede picked up his third point of the season and second in as many games. He's added 21 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 13 outings overall, so there's not many reasons for fantasy managers to consider him without a stronger performance on the scoresheet.
NHL

