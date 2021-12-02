Penguins' John Marino: Hands out assist in loss

Tolvanen produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. Tolvanen set up linemate Luke Kunin for a goal in the second period. The assist ended a three-game point drought for Tolvanen, though he's now gone 20 contests without a goal after scoring his only tally of the year on Opening Night. The Finn has six points 56 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-2 rating in 21 games. A lot of his struggles so far can be chalked up to bad luck -- he shot 16.9 percent last year but is converting at just a 1.8 percent rate in 2021-22. He'll bounce back eventually.
Comments / 0