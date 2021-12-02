ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' John Marino: Hands out assist in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Marino notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Facing the team that drafted him, Marino...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kenny Pickett scores touchdown on what should be illegal play

Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Shut-Out by Goal-Posts; Penguins Goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs played a very good game last night in which they were the better team (by far) and which they did not deserve to lose. Tristan Jarry, whose name conjures images of a private school bully whose dad owns a bank, shutout the Toronto Maple Leafs in what may be the least deserved shut-out in the history of the goaltending position.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs miss the net, get shut out by Penguins 2-0

The Toronto Maple Leafs got shutout 2-0 at the hands of Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins. You could say this was a marginally better loss (if that’s possible) than the 7-1 embarrassment three Saturday’s ago, but not by much. The Leafs won the shot quantity battle, lost the shot...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs Shutout Loss vs Penguins

On Saturday, it was Hockey Fights Cancer night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as the Maple Leafs hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Maple Leafs entered the evening winners of their past five games, but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan drew up a nice game plan to slow down the team’s offense and boy did it work. It also didn’t help with the fact the Leafs shot themselves in their own foot more than once. Let’s dive into my takeaways from the Maple Leafs 2-0 shutout loss.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Takes assist in loss

Jones notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Jones had a shot attempt late in the first period that deflected twice for the Blackhawks' first goal. The 27-year-old blueliner continues to contribute on offense with two goals, 13 assists and 53 shots on net through 17 appearances. It's one of the best scoring paces of his career, so he might slow down a bit, but he should still be a solid option for fantasy squads.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks hand Comets first loss of season

A pair of third-period goals, including Sean Malone’s empty-net tally, proved to be the difference as the Rochester Americans (9-6-0-0) defeated the first-place Utica Comets (13-1-0-0) Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The matchup was the fourth of the season between the two clubs and third in a week....
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Assists on both goals in loss

Kyrou collected two assists and had two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. Kyrou figured in on goals by Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron, giving him a team-leading 20 points in 19 games this season. Kyrou has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine contests, putting together six goals and four assists during that stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Artem Zub: Dishes assist in loss

Zub produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. Zub earned the secondary helper on Brady Tkachuk's goal in the second period. With a goal and an assist in his last two games, Zub has points in consecutive outings for the third time this year. The blueliner is up to seven points, 19 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating in 17 games overall.
NHL
The Citizens Voice

Penguins conclude road trip with loss to Charlotte

A comeback attempt by the Penguins fell short Wednesday night in Charlotte, as the Checkers held on for a 4-3 win at Bojangles Coliseum. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will return from its longest road trip so far at 8-7-0-2 and with five of a possible eight points. The teams were even at 2...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Nick Ritchie: Hands out assist in win

Ritchie managed an assist, five hits and four PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Ritchie helped out on a Wayne Simmonds goal at 5:16 of the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Ritchie has been vastly inconsistent on offense with four assists in 22 games. He's added 54 hits, 35 shots on goal and 19 PIM while typically playing in a bottom-six role after struggling early in the season.
NHL
wfft.com

Walleye hand Komets third straight loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 3-2 in overtime on Thursday, giving the K's their third straight loss. Fort Wayne got goals from Will Graber and Tyler Busch. TJ Hensick (2) and Josh Dickinson recorded the goals for Toledo. The Komets will be...
NHL
fox32chicago.com

Ravens hand Bears their fifth straight loss

CHICAGO - Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 even though star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game because of an illness. The Ravens (7-3) ruled out Jackson 90 minutes before kickoff after he took...
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Offers assist in loss

Landeskog produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. Landeskog has collected points in eight of the last 10 games, recording four goals and 10 assists in that span. The Swede continues to find success in a top-line role despite the Avalanche missing Nathan MacKinnon (lower body). Through 15 games, Landeskog has six goals, 12 helpers, 45 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-12 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Gathers assist in loss

Tolvanen produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. Tolvanen set up linemate Luke Kunin for a goal in the second period. The assist ended a three-game point drought for Tolvanen, though he's now gone 20 contests without a goal after scoring his only tally of the year on Opening Night. The Finn has six points 56 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-2 rating in 21 games. A lot of his struggles so far can be chalked up to bad luck -- he shot 16.9 percent last year but is converting at just a 1.8 percent rate in 2021-22. He'll bounce back eventually.
NHL
FanSided

Canucks: Three takeaways from appalling 4-1 loss to Penguins

The losses continue to pile up for the Vancouver Canucks. It was the start of a five-game road trip and the Canucks ended up losing 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Canucks were sloppy from the drop of the puck. They had trouble with transitioning up the ice, staying in their own zone, and were caught defending on the rush. There were also plenty of turnovers and not enough scoring chances on Tristan Jarry. It’s like we have seen this movie before.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Handed loss in Buffalo

Montembeault allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Friday. Two Buffalo goals in a six-minute span during the second period turned a 1-1 deadlock into a two-goal lead for the Sabres, who tested Montembeault with 29 shots at even strength. The 25-year-old netminder has a 3.65 GAA and .897 save percentage in eight appearances this season.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Rapid Reaction: New York Islanders Poached by Penguins in 1-0 Loss

ELMONT, N.Y. — Eight isn’t so great for the New York Islanders, who dropped their eighth game in a row on Friday night. They fell to the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 at UBS Arena and dropped to 5-10-2. How it Happened: Ilya Sorokin did just about all he could for the New York Islanders on Friday night, but it was Kasperi Kapanen’s goal at 16:41 that proved to be too much for New York to overcome. The lone goal came off an odd-man rush with Thomas Hickey as the lone defender back to try and stop things.
NHL

