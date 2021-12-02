ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Racine, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBwoatx00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Racine, WI metro area consists of just Racine County. As of November 30, there were 17,582.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Racine residents, 18.4% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Racine metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Racine, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
31540 Madison, WI 653,725 79,153 12,108.0 532 81.4
27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 24,485 15,100.0 259 159.7
29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 21,916 16,050.7 140 102.5
33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 267,731 16,996.4 2,805 178.1
39540 Racine, WI 195,602 34,392 17,582.6 474 242.3
43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 20,530 17,824.6 196 170.2
36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 30,589 17,950.1 284 166.7
48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 29,291 17,954.5 434 266.0
20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 30,431 18,178.0 273 163.1
11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 43,680 18,537.7 353 149.8
22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 19,901 19,397.3 174 169.6
24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 63,004 19,725.7 461 144.3

Comments / 0

