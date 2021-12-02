ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

COVID-19: How Cases in the Pueblo, CO Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBwoRuI00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Pueblo, CO metro area consists of just Pueblo County. As of November 30, there were 17,612.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Pueblo residents, 18.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Pueblo metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Pueblo, CO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
14500 Boulder, CO 322,510 34,319 10,641.2 281 87.1
22660 Fort Collins, CO 344,786 44,649 12,949.8 367 106.4
19740 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 2,892,066 403,846 13,963.9 4,250 147.0
17820 Colorado Springs, CO 723,498 116,657 16,124.0 1,283 177.3
24540 Greeley, CO 305,345 52,291 17,125.2 527 172.6
39380 Pueblo, CO 165,982 29,234 17,612.8 581 350.0
24300 Grand Junction, CO 151,218 27,629 18,271.0 392 259.2

Comments / 1

