ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

COVID-19: San Angelo, TX Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBwoDnM00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The San Angelo, TX metro area consists of Tom Green County, Irion County, and Sterling County. As of November 30, there were 21,411.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 San Angelo residents, the fifth highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the San Angelo metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the San Angelo, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 53,858 12,110.7 970 218.1
12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 257,364 12,171.7 2,936 138.9
43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 16,432 12,542.2 508 387.7
26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 934,757 13,578.4 13,739 199.6
47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 13,788 13,833.1 380 381.2
32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 119,064 13,922.7 3,493 408.5
13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 56,259 14,236.5 1,233 312.0
45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 21,671 14,515.8 566 379.1
30980 Longview, TX 284,796 42,693 14,990.7 1,103 387.3
15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 66,830 15,849.0 1,817 430.9
19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,178,118 16,093.1 15,262 208.5
46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 37,076 16,300.8 821 361.0
41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 402,603 16,311.7 6,750 273.5
36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 26,393 16,436.1 552 343.8
10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 28,524 16,713.1 716 419.5
48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 23,820 16,774.8 558 393.0
47380 Waco, TX 268,361 45,605 16,993.9 801 298.5
33260 Midland, TX 173,816 30,168 17,356.3 404 232.4
18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 75,170 17,540.6 1,590 371.0
17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 45,309 17,559.7 490 189.9
21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 157,526 18,841.4 2,935 351.1
11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 51,475 19,514.7 970 367.7
29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 57,166 20,899.7 911 333.1
41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 25,262 21,411.0 392 332.2
31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 69,203 21,866.9 1,106 349.5

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy