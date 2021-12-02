ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBwo8Sy00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Salisbury, MD-DE metro area consists of Sussex County, Wicomico County, Worcester County, and one other county. As of November 30, there were 14,269.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Salisbury residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Salisbury metro area, Sussex County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 16,671.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Sussex County, the most of any county in Salisbury, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Worcester County, there were 10,080.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Salisbury.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Salisbury metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.0% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Salisbury, MD-DE metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
15680 California-Lexington Park, MD 112,290 10,385 9,248.4 174 155.0
12580 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 2,796,733 261,876 9,363.6 5,083 181.7
41540 Salisbury, MD-DE 404,417 57,708 14,269.4 1,063 262.8
25180 Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV 283,147 43,645 15,414.3 664 234.5
19060 Cumberland, MD-WV 98,612 15,379 15,595.5 386 391.4

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With The Most People Out Of Work

The jobs situation in America has improved significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION for November showed that the country added 210,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%. Last April, the jobless number soared to 14.2% as the virus spread. Just two months earlier, in February, the unemployment […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City That Gets The Least Sleep

Loss of sleep causes a litany of healthcare problems. According to Healthline, these include immunity weakening, inability to focus, risk of diabetes, weight gain, and high blood pressure. According to the Sleep Foundation: In sleep medicine, sleep deprivation is defined based on sleep duration, which is the total amount of time a person spends asleep. […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Fewest Smokers

The effect of smoking have killed millions of Americans over the years. The CDC says smoking damages almost every organ in the body. It can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, heart diseases, and strokes. It is America’s single largest cause of preventable deaths.  Annual deaths from smoking related diseases are just shy of 500,000 Smoking also […]
POLITICS
The St. Augustine Record

St. Johns County employers say it's harder to find, keep employees in pandemic

Employers have had to navigate through a number of challenges during the pandemic, from vaccinations to quarantining, remote work and a smaller labor pool. "Redefining Workforce Trends and Solutions" was the topic at the St. Johns County Economic Development Council's quarterly breakfast which took place Friday at World Golf Village's Renaissance Hotel. ...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Restaurants#Md De#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in South Carolina Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Connecticut

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Connecticut, deaths attributable to the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

There is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues of the businesses and industries.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy